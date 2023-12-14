How to Change Clothes & Outfits in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

While it’s all about catching ’em all in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, that doesn’t mean you can’t do it in style. So, if you want to deck yourself out with more garments, here’s everything you need to know on how to change clothes and outfits in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Change Uniform in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To change uniform in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, press and hold left on the d-pad on your left Joy-Con. This will open up the Outfit menu.

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

Using left and right on the d-pad, you can then cycle through the following tabs:

Uniforms

Legwear

Footwear

Gloves

Bags

Headwear

Eyewear

Rotom Phone Case

Now, simply select the clothing item you want to equip within any of these tabs and press A to confirm your choice. You can preview your appearance with the change of clothes or outfit by pressing Y with the new option selected.

How to Get More Clothes & Outfits in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To get more clothes and outfits, you’ll need to spend your hard-earned Poké Dollars at the various clothing stores across the region of Paldea.

Each of these stores specializes in a particular type of clothing, so you’ll have to visit them all across Paldea in order to get yourself a completely new look.

How to Get New Outfit in Pokemon Violet The Indigo Disk

If you are tuning in for The Indigo Disk DLC, then you’ll most likely want to match with the newest region. To get the new outfit for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you must speak to Cyrano, who will provide you with the latest clothing set and Indigo Style Card (similar to The Teal Mask.) This will also require you to progress through the Indigo Disk main story after you arrive at Blueberry Academy.

All New Outfits Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (The Indigo Disk)

BB Autumn Uniform

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

BB Tracksuit

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

BB Summer Uniform

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

BB Winter Uniform

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

BB Spring Uniform

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

League Club Uniform

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The first batch of outfits will be rewarded to you automatically once you dive into The Ingido Disk. However, the League Club Uniform will be given to you later on by Drayton, which will be a part of the main story.

That’s everything you need to know on how to change uniforms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more on the game, be sure to check out the relevant links below, including our guide on all hairstyles.