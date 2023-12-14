How to Make a Super Spicy Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk

The latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Indigo Disk, brings a bunch of challenges. Before some of the fights, you’ll be asked to do various tasks. Crispin will ask you to make a special sandwich and here is how to make a Super Spicy Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk.

Make Super Spicy Sandwich Pokemon Scarlet Violet Indigo Disk

Image Source: Game Freak

Crispin will test your skills by asking you to make a Super Spicy Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk. This process will include trading and gathering ingredients. Knowing what to do and in what order can prove to be a rather tricky task.

You’ll need to make the sandwich with ingredients exclusively collected from and traded with other trainers in the area. This is in what order trading needs to be done to collect the ingredients for Super Spicy Sandwich.

Battle the trainer who is offering the potato salad

That trainer will give you three ingredients for potato salad – onion, cucumber, and prosciutto

Fight the trainer who is offering mayonnaise

The trainer will ask you a trivia question. If you answer “mayonnaise”, he’ll give you egg, olive oil, and vinegar

Trade the cucumber with the trainer who is offering chili sauce and DO NOT take ketchup

Trade prosciutto and olive oil for jalapeno

Trade the egg for chorizo

Trade vinegar for mustard and DO NOT take marmalade

After following all the above steps in that order, you will have everything to make your Super Spicy Sandwich.

Ingredients for Super Spicy Sandwich Pokemon Scarlet Violet Indigo Desk

Once you are through the tricky part of collecting everything that’s necessary to make the Super Spicy Sandwich, the process is pretty straightforward. Here are all the ingredients for Super Spicy Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk.

2x Jalapeno

Chorizo

Onion

Mustard

Chili sauce

Put the ingredients on the bread and then make a choice whether you’ll place the bread from the upper side or throw it to the side. If you choose the second option, you’ll get a unique dialogue. If you have followed all the steps, your Super Spicy Sandwich is prepared and you can complete the Crispin’s trial.

This is just one of the challenges that awaits you in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC. The latest DLC is full of fights, epic battles with Elite Four members, new Pokemon, and many other exciting things. Enjoy the ride!