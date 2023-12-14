Where to Find and Catch Milcery in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk

Milcery is among the lucky Pokemon selected to return for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s new Indigo Disk DLC, letting players get their hands on this cute little fairy Pokemon which was previously native to the Galar Region. If you’re looking to find and catch Milcery in Indigo Disk, then we’ve got you covered with exactly where to search, so follow along below.

Pokemon Indigo Disk – Where to Find & Catch Milcery

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo DIsk DLC, Milcery is one of the selected Pokemon returning from previous Generations to make up the Blueberry Pokedex. To complete the Blueberry Pokedex, you will need to obtain or discover a Milcery of your own, meaning it’s time to take to the Terrarium and hunt one down for your collection.

To begin your search for the adorable Fairy Type Pokemon, Milcery, you will first need to navigate your way to the Polar Biome of Blueberry Academy’s Terrarium. Luckily, Milcery lives in masses here, and can be discovered spread out across this terrain in mass numbers.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Indicated by the habitat, which is blocked out in yellow on the map above, Milcery lives in pretty much the entirety of the Polar Biome, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to come across. However, if you’re having trouble, I have commonly found them roaming edges of terrain near the water or cliffs.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Milcery in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. Now that you know how to add this cute little ‘Mon to your collection, why not check out our guide covering all of Terapagos’ forms and how they work? This way you’ll gain an upper hand in knowledge for your encounters with the Legendary turtle to ensure success.