Terapagos Stellar, Terastral & Normal Forms in Indigo Disk – How They Work, Explained

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC has finally released, letting Trainers dive into another adventure involving the mysterious Pokemon known as Terapagos. Terapagos is an unusual Pokemon known to possess multiple forms. If you find yourself curious about Normal, Terastral, and Stellar Forms and how they work in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk, we’ve go all you need to know.

Pokemon Indigo Disk – All Terapagos Forms & How They Work, Explained

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC, Terapagos is a brand-new Legendary Pokemon and mascot for this particular DLC storyline. However, this Normal Type ‘Mon is quite unique, carrying three different forms that it can take the shape of. These forms are titled Normal, Terastral, and Stellar, each of which we have explained in detail below:

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Normal Form Terapagos

Terapagos’ Normal Form takes shape of a small turtle creature with a Tera Gem-shaped shell and small crystals attached to its body. The ability of this Terapagos form is simply to transform to Terastral form in battle, as explained below:

Tera Shift: When the Pokemon enters a battle, it absorbs the energy around itself and transforms into its Terastal Form.

Terastral Form Terapagos

Terastral Form Terapagos takes the shape of a much bigger turtle, whose shell has sections resembling each of the Pokemon Typings. Once Terapagos has transformed to Terastral Form in battle, it gains the Ability Tera Shell, which makes this ‘Mon a huge defensive beast.

Tera Shell: The Pokemon’s shell contains the powers of each type. All damage-dealing moves that hit the Pokemon when its HP is full will not be very effective.

Stellar Form Terapagos

Stellar Form Terapagos takes the appearance of a towering, layered beast, emitting a strong, colorful glow. Stones resembling each of the Pokemon Typings surround the Pokemon, giving it a menacing platform to sit atop. To change to Stellar Form, Terapagos must be Terastillized. Stellar Form Terapagos can be used to negate pesky weather effects, which is very beneficial in shutting down certain Pokemon battle strategies.

Teraform Zero: When Terapagos changes into its Stellar Form, it uses its hidden powers to eliminate all effects of weather and terrain, reducing them to zero.

That’s everything you need to know about Terapagos’ various forms in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. Now that you’ve got this ‘Mon covered, why not check out our complete guide detailing all new and returning Pokemon to the game? This way you can plan ahead for catching ’em all.