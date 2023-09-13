Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Is Terapagos in The Teal Mask DLC? Answered

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC has finally arrived, bringing a brand new adventure in the land of Kitakami, complete with plenty more specimens to catch. Among these ‘Mons are several new additions that were teased in the trailers for the Scarlet & Violet DLC, such as Monkidori, Okidogi, and Fezandipiti. Because of this, you may be curious if the mysterious multi-formed Terapagos has also arrived in-game, and this Pokemon was also revealed via a sneak peek trailer. If you’re wondering if Terapagos is available in the Teal Mask DLC, we’ve got all you need to know, so follow along below.

Is Terapagos Included in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC? Answered

Unfortunately, no, Terapagos is not among the new Pokemon that have been introduced through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. While it was revealed in trailer videos for the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, Terapagos is set to make an arrival and play a key focus to the story in the second wave of DLC titled The Indigo Disk.

Not much is known about this Pokemon currently, other than that it is unique for having two different forms depending on if it is Terastallized or not. However, Terapagos has had one important piece of information shared through the Pokemon Horizons anime, where Liko’s amulet is revealed to be its dormant form.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

As Terapagos is capable of pulling its limbs into its shell when in danger to take the appearance of a gemstone, perhaps this will play some sort of role in the story of the Indigo Disk. At this stage, it’s hard to say for sure, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for any more developments on this fascinating Pokemon.

That’s everything you need to know about if Terapagos is available in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. Now that you know there’s no chance of catching this little guy, why not check out our guide covering all of the new and returning Pokemon in the Teal Mask DLC? That way you can narrow down which ‘Mons you want to locate and capture instead. Otherwise, we’ve got plenty of other articles for you to peruse down below.