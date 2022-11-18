All Hairstyles in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet (& How to Change Hair)
Here are all hairstyles available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally out for the Nintendo Switch, giving players the opportunity to explore Paldea in a new open-world environment. Just like in previous games, you’ll be able to customize the way your character looks and give them a bit of personal flair. Here’s a full rundown of all hairstyles available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and how to change it.
All Hairstyles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
You’ll be able to choose your hairstyle at the very start of the game, and these are all the available options:
Tousled Crop
Asymmetrical Bob
Short Dreads
Space Buns
Bowl Cut
Two-block Cut
Pixie Cut
Short Crop
Pompadour
Cornrows
Ponytail
Long Bob
Slicked Back
Side Part
Long and Straight
Short Bob
Side Fade
Typical Side Braid
Standard Short Cut
How to Change Hairstyle
If you’re not happy with your initial hairstyle choice in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can change it later on at a salon. There’s one located near the Academy, and it’ll cost you 3,000 Poke Dollars to get a haircut.
You can do this as often as you’d like, but with the price being kinda steep, especially early on, we’d recommend against that. Make sure you’re happy with your haircut before moving on.
