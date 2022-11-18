All Hairstyles in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet (& How to Change Hair)

Image Source: Nintendo

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally out for the Nintendo Switch, giving players the opportunity to explore Paldea in a new open-world environment. Just like in previous games, you’ll be able to customize the way your character looks and give them a bit of personal flair. Here’s a full rundown of all hairstyles available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and how to change it.

All Hairstyles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You’ll be able to choose your hairstyle at the very start of the game, and these are all the available options:

Tousled Crop

Image Source: Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Asymmetrical Bob

Image Source: Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Short Dreads

Image Source: Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Space Buns

Image Source: Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Bowl Cut

Image Source: Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Two-block Cut

Image Source: Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Pixie Cut

Image Source: Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Short Crop

Image Source: Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Pompadour

Image Source: Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Cornrows

Image Source: Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Ponytail

Image Source: Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Long Bob

Image Source: Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Slicked Back

Image Source: Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Side Part

Image Source: Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Long and Straight

Image Source: Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Short Bob

Image Source: Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Side Fade

Image Source: Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Typical Side Braid

Image Source: Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Standard Short Cut

Image Source: Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

How to Change Hairstyle

If you’re not happy with your initial hairstyle choice in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can change it later on at a salon. There’s one located near the Academy, and it’ll cost you 3,000 Poke Dollars to get a haircut.

You can do this as often as you’d like, but with the price being kinda steep, especially early on, we’d recommend against that. Make sure you’re happy with your haircut before moving on.

And that does it for all the hairstyles available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and how to change your hair. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to use EXP Share, how to connect to Pokemon Home, and how to get Pawmi.

