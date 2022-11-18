How to Get EXP Share in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the two latest entries in Game Freak’s massively popular monster-catching game franchise, and they’re finally available on the Nintendo Switch. The games have gotten quite a few quality-of-life improvements over the years, allowing players to level their Pokemon a little easier. Here’s how to get EXP Share in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Unlocking EXP Share in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Following the same trend seen in recent games, you no longer need to actively unlock the EXP Share function in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Instead, it becomes automatically active once you have a second Pokemon in your party.

As you progress through the game’s tutorial, Nemona will eventually teach you to catch your first wild Pokemon, Lechonk. After catching it, it gets added to your party, and it’ll also gain experience even if you don’t use it in battle.

Of course, there are some limitations to EXP Share in Scarlet and Violet as well. Pokemon that were active in battle will get the full amount of experience gained from combat, while Pokemon in your reserves will only get a fraction of the experience. This still allows you to level your weaker Pokemon without having to go through the hassle of swapping back and forth between them, though, so there’s not much to complain about here.

It’s also worth noting that you cannot turn off EXP Share in these games, so those looking for more of a challenge may be disappointed.

That’s all you need to know about how EXP Share works in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to use Mystery Gifts, how to save your game, and how to connect to Pokemon Home.

