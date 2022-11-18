Can You Have Multiple Saves in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Answered

Image Source: Nintendo

As the Pokemon games get bigger, it feels like they should offer more save slots. The previous generation, Sword and Shield, stuck with giving players only one slot, which meant that you were locked in completely on whatever path you took unless you wanted a full restart with no chance to revert to your earlier save. We have the answer to if there are multiple save slots in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Do Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Have More Than One Save Slot?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet continue the longstanding tradition and once again offer only one single save slot. However, there is one feature of the Switch that can help you have two saves going at once.

While you can only have one save per profile, nothing stops you from making a second profile to play Pokemon in a different way. It’s definitely an inelegant solution, but it makes sure that you don’t have to restart just to try a Nuzlocke run. Other than this, to be able to play the game on two saves concurrently you’d have to buy a copy of both Scarlet and Violet. So this still saves you a little money.

It doesn’t make as much sense for the games to still only do one save file, but we’ll just have to see what the next generation brings.

This is everything you need to know about if there are multiple save slots in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you’re still unsure which version you are after, we have a handy guide detailing the differences between Scarlet and Violet.

