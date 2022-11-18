How to Use Mystery Gift in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: Nintendo

After a long wait, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally out for the Nintendo Switch. The Paldea region looks rich with things to see and do, but before you go charging into the open-world, don’t forget to redeem any freebies you might have waiting for you as well. Here’s how to use the Mystery Gift function in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Get Mystery Gifts in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To access your Mystery Gifts, press X to bring up the menu once you’re in-game, then select the option that says Poke Portal. Do note that this option won’t become available until you’ve progressed through the game and visited the first Poke Center.

Select the Mystery Gift option, then enter your redeemable codes to get your goodies in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For instance, if you purchased the game from the Nintendo eshop, then you should have received a code for various items like potions, Rare Candies, and Nuggets that can give you a slight headstart in your adventure.

Once you’ve redeemed your code, your items will get sorted into your in-game backpack automatically. You’ll then be able to use them whenever you want.

That’s all you need to know about how to use the Mystery Gift function in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to save your game, whether there are multiple save slots, and how to connect to Pokemon Home.

