How to Save in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: Nintendo

Traditionally, there has always been an increased importance on saving in Pokemon games. Whether it be before fighting the Elite Four or catching the game’s special legendary, it’s instinctive to save. So, we’re here to tell you how to save your game in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How do You Save Your Game in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

As expected, saving in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a very simple operation. You simply have to open your menu with X and scroll down to the save option and press R. Boom, the game is saved. The game also features an auto-save feature that triggers whenever you enter or leave a building. As with every Pokemon game, there is only one single save slot available, so you’ll have to make it count.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet take place in the very open Paldea region. It’s almost a guarantee that shiny hunters will want to pick a spot for a chain and will want to save beforehand.

This is everything you need to know about how to save your game in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you’re still undecided on which version to choose, we have a guide on the different version-exclusive Pokemon. While we all wait for the game to unlock later, now is the best time to go and make sure you have save data for the previous Nintendo Switch Pokemon titles to earn special rewards in Scarlet and Violet.

For other guides or questions you have, be sure to check out the links below.

Related Posts