How To Get All Rotom Phone Cases in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: Nintendo

It turns out that playing every Pokemon game up until Scarlet & Violet will pay off.

All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will get access to a Rotom Phone throughout the game(s). As it turns out, these phones can be further customized to show off how much you love the franchise. Here’s how to get all Rotom Phone cases in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

All Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Rotom Phone Cases

There are four Rotom Phone cases to earn, but they all involve roughly the same method to unlock. Each phone case requires players to have some save data from a previous Pokemon title on Nintendo Switch.

This means in order to get all four Rotom Phone cases you will need to have played:

As for where they can be found, the official site says “You can receive these Rotom Phone cases by talking to the woman in front of the stairs leading up to Mesagoza’s central plaza.​” The site also notes that it will take about two hours to get to that point, but that’s likely if you only follow the story without any distractions.

Below is the official image that shows off all the Rotom Phone cases.

Image Source: Nintendo

That’s everything you need to know about how to get all Rotom Phone cases in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. We’re only a week away from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and we have a guide for everything you need to know about the preload and unlock times for the game(s).

Related Posts