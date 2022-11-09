The next generation of Pokemon is nearly here with Scarlet and Violet. In just a few short days, you’ll be able to jump into the Paldea region and start your journey with Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly. Before the game launches, make sure you get ready to start playing as soon as possible. Here’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet preload and release times.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Preload and Release Times

First off, it’s important to know how to preload games on the Switch. The first and most important step is to is pre-order Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on the eShop. Either directly on your Switch or on the website will do.

Once the game has been paid for, it’ll be downloadable for preload. This can be done on the system directly or on the eShop website as well. The only catch for going through the website is that the main Switch on your account will need to be powered on (sleep mode is fine) and connected to the internet for it to work.

As of right now, there has been no official announcement about when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be available for preload. However, past titles have become available for preloading the week before launch.

What Is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Download Size? Answered

The game file size listed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet indicates that both titles are 7GB. Of course, that means anyone who is looking at picking up the double pack will need to make sure they have 14GB of free space in order to download both games.

When Can You Start Playing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

No matter when everyone is able to pre-load the game, the launch is set in stone. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be available to play in North America starting at midnight Eastern Time on Nov. 18.

That’s all there is to know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet preload and release times. Hopefully, you’ll be able to avoid the spoilers before the game launches.

Related Posts