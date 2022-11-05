5 Things We Can’t Wait to Do in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: Nintendo

Here are five things we can’t wait to do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are less than a month away from launch, and they’re definitely among the most hotly anticipated video game releases of the year. Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have shown off plenty of features and gameplay already, but here are five things we can’t wait to do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Take Selfies Everywhere

Image Source: Nintendo

For the first time in Pokemon history, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will have a photo mode, which is pretty big news. While the Pokemon games have never been all that graphically impressive, the worlds and settings are often bright and colorful, and I always found myself wishing I could take a few pictures in-game.

With the new photo mode, you’ll now be able to take beautifully curated pictures in the universe, and yes, that includes selfies.

Get Run Over By a Giant Truck

Image Source: Nintendo

Team Star has been revealed as the big bad villainous group of Scarlet and Violet, and we got our first look at the Starmobile as well. It looks absolutely ridiculous.

After battling past all of the Team Star grunts, the boss shows up in a monster truck, and just the juxtaposition of that against our tiny little Pokemon is hilarious. While this encounter will likely just play out like any other regular Pokemon battle, we can’t help but wonder if it’s actually possible to get run over by the Starmobile.

It’s a little morbid perhaps, but I’m sure The Pokemon Company could pull it off.

Raid With Friends

Image Source: Nintendo

Multiplayer raids got introduced to the series with Sword and Shield, and they’re making a comeback in Scarlet and Violet as well. They were a bit of a mess in the previous entries and you could largely ignore them and still be fine, but it looks like they’re getting a few key improvements this time around.

For starters, raids will likely be a lot more fast-paced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With players being able to take their turns at the same time, raids should feel a lot more exciting and dynamic, with less downtime where you’re waiting on others to make a move.

Do Literally Everything Else Besides Victory Road

Image Source: Nintendo

One big exciting feature of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the fact that there are three different story paths to follow. There’s the usual Victory Road path, where you fight a bunch of Gym leaders and battle the Elite Four, but there’s also the Path of Legends and Starfall Street.

Path of Legends has you exploring the world to collect Herba Mystica, which are guarded by the mythical Titan Pokemon. Starfall Street, on the other hand, has you going head-to-head with Team Star in a gauntlet of battles. Granted, these two paths sound more like major side quests you’ll naturally take on as you progress through Victory Road, but having more side content to pursue in a Pokemon game is always exciting.

Have a Picnic With Our Pokemon

Image Source: Nintendo

Finally, my favorite part of any Pokemon game: actually spending time with said Pokemon. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll be able to rest in-between battles and have a picnic with your team.

We expect this to work fairly similarly to the affection systems in past games, where you can cook and feed your Pokemon to improve your bond with them, and also play and spend time with them. This certainly isn’t a groundbreaking feature by any stretch of the imagination, but it’s always the coziest and comfiest thing to do in any Pokemon game, and we can’t wait to see what it looks like in Scarlet and Violet.

And that does it for the five big things we can’t wait to do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. What are you most excited for in these games? Let us know in the comments down below.

