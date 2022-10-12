New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Reveals Gym Leader & Challenges You to Guess Her Pokemon

A new trailer of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reveals a new gym leader and teases her pokemon.

Today The Pokemon Company released a new trailer for its upcoming mainline game Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The trailer reveals a new character named Iono, a gym leader specializing in electric pokemon and also an influencer and streamer.

In the trailer she challenges the viewer to tease her partner pokemon, who appears to be a squishy one, it’s pretty slow, has two bumps on its head that people mistake for eyes, and it’s obviously an electric type.

Its body expands and contracts to generate electricity in its belly, and (according to Iono) it’s super-cute.

Incidentally, she says explicitly that it’s not Magnemite, and what’s on her head is just cute hairclips.

You can find the trailer out below and make your guesses, but keep in mind that this is possibly all a ruse and the pokemon in question may be a new one.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launches on Nov. 18 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

A few days ago, the Pokemon Company released an extensive gameplay video showing a lot of interesting elements, like an evolution for Girafarig named Farigiraf, the photo mode, picnics and sandwiches, plenty of features based onTerastallization, the TM machine, the Path of Legends, and more. You can also enjoy the previous trailer and another showing more new pokemon species and battle moves.

A song by Ed Sheeran titled “Celestial” will be featured in the game.