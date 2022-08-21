Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Trailer Reveals New Pokemon Species and Competitive Battle Moves

The latest information for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet involves a trailer that reveals a brand new Pokemon and competitive moves.

Today during the Pokemon World Championships ceremony in London, a new trailer was shown for the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games. In this trailer, a brand new Pokemon species was revealed as well as new competitive battle moves that could shake up the game.

The new Pokemon is called Cyclizar, a Dragon/Normal-type lizard. It has a wheel-like design on its chest, not unlike the two legendary Pokemon of this generation, and has a new move called Shed Tail. Shed Tail creates a substitute, then swaps places with a party Pokemon in waiting, similar to Baton Pass.

In the trailer, we also see the new Pokemon Cetitan use a new item Mirror Herb, which copies an opponent’s stat increases when consumed. Another new item, Loaded Dice, makes multistrike moves such as Bullet Seed more likely to hit more times.

A few new examples of Terastallizing, the games’ new gimmick, are also shown off in this trailer. For example, we see a Tyranitar use a new move called Tera Blast that changes type when the user has Terastallized.

These new items and moves could definitely change how competitive play is approached in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and the new Pokemon Cyclizar is interesting as well—is it related to the legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon, which also have wheel-like designs on their chests? We might have to wait to find out.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will release later this year on November 18 for the Nintendo Switch. If you purchase the game before February 28, 2023, you’ll receive a special in-game gift of a Tera Pikachu, whose special typing is flying.

You can watch the trailer that introduces Cyclizar and the new competitive battle moves below.

Related Posts