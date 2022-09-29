Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gets Song by Ed Sheeran; “Wiglett” Gets Trailer, Official Images, & Details

Today The Pokemon Company had a couple of interesting reveals to share for people eagerly awaiting Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

First of all, singer Ed Sheeran performed a song titled “Celestial” which will be featured in the new game. Today we get to listen to it for the first time and to enjoy its official music video.

You can watch it below.

Yet, there’s more. Just yesterday, we got the reveal of a new Paldean pokemon named “Wiglett” and today we get to see and learn more with a new trailer, official images, and details.

Boasting an exceptional sense of smell, Wiglett is able to pick up scents from over 60 feet away. It has a skittish disposition and is constantly cautious of its surroundings. When it notices the scent of other Pokémon, Wiglett burrows into the sand to conceal itself. Wiglett pokes a part of its body out of the sand to feed in the ocean. It’s still unclear what the rest of its body hidden in the sand is like or how long it might be. It’s said that Wiglett’s resemblance to Diglett might be a mere coincidence—a result of its adaptation to its environment. Category: Garden Eel Pokémon

Type: Water

Height: 3’11” (1.2 m)

Weight: 4 lbs. (1.8 kg)

Ability: Gooey / Rattled

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet releases on November 18 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. If you’d like to see more, you can enjoy the previous trailer and another showing more new pokemon species and battle moves.