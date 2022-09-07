Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Reveals New Characters, Pokemon, Features, & Special Edition Nintendo Switch

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet got plenty of new details and a new trailer, on top of a spiffy OLED Nintendo Switch.

Today The Pokemon Company and Nintendo had some interesting reveals to share about the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

First of all, we get a trailer showcasing new characters, pokemon, and gameplay features, and plenty of details about these new elements.

In the game, players are enrolled in a school hosting a study project with the theme “A Treasure Hunt” which includes three different storylines as follows.

Victory Road : Players will go to Gyms in different locations to achieve Champion Rank.

: Players will go to Gyms in different locations to achieve Champion Rank. Path of Legends : Upperclassmen Arven will join the player in search of rare ingredients called Herba Mystica.

: Upperclassmen Arven will join the player in search of rare ingredients called Herba Mystica. Starfall Street: Players will challenge Team Star, a group of delinquents causing trouble for the school.

You can choose which path you want to explore, like in most open-world games.

The “Let’s Go!” feature lets you pull out a Pokemon to walk with you while you explore the Paldea region. You can send it off in any direction and it will pick up items and fight against other Pokemon in Auto Battles.

We also get the reveal of three new Pokemon, Armarouge (which will appear only in Pokemon Scarlet), Ceruledge (which will appear only in Violet), and Klawf.

Armarouge

Armarouge’s set of armor belonged to a distinguished warrior and is the source of the energy used for its Psychic-type moves. It also uses the psychic capabilities of this armor to control the fire energy within its body and unleash attacks.

Category : Fire Warrior Pokemon

: Fire Warrior Pokemon Type : Fire/Psychic

: Fire/Psychic Height : 4’11”

: 4’11” Weight : 187.4 lbs.

: 187.4 lbs. Ability: Flash Fire

Ceruledge

Ceruledge dons an old set of armor steeped in grudges and wields blades made of fire and ghost energy. In battle, these blades transform into great swords to increase Ceruledge’s power. Cuts from these great swords leave wounds from which life energy will flow.

Category : Fire Blades Pokemon

: Fire Blades Pokemon Type : Fire/Ghost

: Fire/Ghost Height : 5’3”

: 5’3” Weight : 136.7 lbs.

: 136.7 lbs. Ability: Flash Fire

The final revealed Pokémon Klawf can be encountered in both Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.



Klawf

Klawf can rotate their protruding eyeballs to see everything around them, eliminating all their blind spots. They can latch upside down onto cliffs to ambush their prey from above, however, they eventually get dizzy from the blood rushing to their heads, so they cannot stay upside down for very long.

Category: Ambush Pokémon

Ambush Pokémon Type: Rock

Rock Height: 4’3″ (1.3 m)

4’3″ (1.3 m) Weight: 174.2 lbs. (79.0 kg)

174.2 lbs. (79.0 kg) Ability: Anger Shell / Shell Armor

Last, but not least, we meet some characters that we’ll cross path with in the game, the school’s troublemakers of Team Star and their boss Mela, the upperclassman Arven, the Pokemon League chairwoman Geeta, the gym leaders Brassius, and the protagonist’s mentor Nemona.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below, alongside plenty of screenshots and art at the bottom of the post.

In other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet news, Nintendo will release a special edition Switch OLED model featuring colors and art inspired by the game. It’ll actually launch before the game, on November 4.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet releases on November 18 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. If you’d like to see more, you can enjoy the previous trailer.

