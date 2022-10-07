New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Video Goes Behind the Scene of Ed Sheeran’s “Celestial” Music Video

A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet video goes behind the scenes of Ed Sheeran’s song “Celestial.”

Last week, we learned that a song performed by Ed Sheeran titled “Celestial” will be featured in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Today, we get to see more.

More precisely, a new video goes behind the scenes of the creation of the music video dedicated to the song, showing Ed Sheeran himself in a variety of environment as he gets filmed while acting, singing, and playing.

You can watch it below.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet releases on Nov. 18 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

At the moment, we still don’t know how exactly the song will be featured in the game, but we do know that it will be included somehow.

If you’d like to see more, just yesterday The Pokemon Company released an extensive gameplay video showing a lot of interesting elements, like an evolution for Girafarig named Farigiraf, the photo mode, picnics and sandwiches, plenty of features based onTerastallization, the TM machine, the Path of Legends, and more.

You can also enjoy the previous trailer and another showing more new pokemon species and battle moves.