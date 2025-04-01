Forgot password
Spider-Punk 2099 Spiderman in Marvel Rivals
Image Source: NetEase games
Features

Spider-Man’s B-Hop Tech is Easier Than Ever in Marvel Rivals, Thanks to His Latest Skin

Spidey's B-hop tech has jsut become easier to learn thanks to one feature of his Spider-Punk: 2099 skin.
Grace Black
Published: Apr 1, 2025 05:01 am

Marvel Rivals continues to regularly release new cosmetics as part of the live-service format and keep players engaged. This includes the likes of free-to-earn skins, Battle Pass skins, and more notable shop skins. One recent and highly popular addition for Spider-Man released during Season 1.5, is none other than the Spider-Punk: 2099 skin, which took off as a fan-favorite during the beta.

Players who have purchased this skin bundle have gained the Legendary cosmetic for the web-slinging Duelist, as well as a guitar emote, nameplate, and custom highlight/MVP intro. While the skin looks amazing on a visual level, one of the best features is the custom electric guitar sound effects that occur when using similar abilities, much like the other various Punk skins in the game.

Spider-Man Spider:Punk 2099 skin
Image Source: NetEase Games

It may just be me, but I’ve noticed that the sound effects of this particular skin make learning one of Spider-Man’s most useful advanced movement techs, the bunny hop, or ‘b-hop’, significantly easier. This tech requires utilizing a combination of abilities to give Spidey huge momentum, propelling him in the direction he is moving. As players continue to climb the ranks, techs such as the b-hop become crucial to learn. Spidey will need to rely on his mobility skills to get in and out of melee range against players with increasingly better aim.

So, let’s start with how b-hopping works. First of all, make sure that your Easy Swing setting for Spider-Man is turned off and Hold to Swing is turned on. By doing this, you can now do the ‘zip’ movement by tapping web swing at the ground rather than attaching to a wall and holding it. This makes Spider-Man perform a quick dash in the direction of the web. This is not only great as a dodge but is also the first step to a b-hop.

To b-hop, players need to web zip in front of them, then as the web zip is about to come to an end, hit right-click to use a tracer, and almost immediately hit jump. This carries the momentum of the zip to launch you forward. You can continue to build momentum by repeating b-hops, or by timing single jump inputs to carry you further.

Take a look of this example by KaudIoRivals:

However, because b-hopping requires a specific input order of Spider-Man’s abilities, all of which have very specific timing, many players have struggled to pick up this mechanic and pull it off consistently in matches. Well, thanks to the sound effects in the Spider-Punk: 2099 skin, you now have the perfect audio queue for when to hit each button.

When you hit your web zip, an electric guitar sound effect plays. You can use this to time the input of your tracer and jump combo by hitting them right as the guitar noise is about to come to an end. This matches up to the timing needed to pull off b-hops for maximum distance traveled. Essentially, this gives you a much louder, notable audio queue to help you learn and master b-hopping timing and take your Spidey gameplay to the next level.

So, if you’ve grabbed the Punk skin for Spider-Man, then why not jump into the practice range and try it out for yourself? Or, if you’ve been planning to get the Spider-Punk: 2099 skin but haven’t been sure if the purchase is worth it, this is just another reason why this specific cosmetic is a brilliant addition to any Spidey main’s collection.

Grace Black
Grace is a writer and digital artist from New Zealand with a love for fiction and storytelling. Grace has been writing for Twinfinite for three years and in the games industry for four years. She's an enthusiast of everything spooky, an occasional anime enjoyer, and a die-hard Ghost-Type Pokemon fangirl. Her favorite video games include Overwatch 2, Life is Strange, The Last of Us, Baldur's Gate 3, and Pokemon - all of which she will never tire of.