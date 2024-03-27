Marvel fans, rejoice! There’s a new hero shooter coming soon based on the beloved comics titan, with plenty of recognizable characters. In this Marvel Rivals characters list, we’ll go over all the confirmed heroes so far, alongside speculating how they might play.

All Confirmed Marvel Rivals Characters List

So far, there are 12 confirmed playable characters in Marvel Rivals. These heroes and villains are all unveiled in the game’s announcement trailer, which you can see below. It also outlines the vague abilities each character will have.

All characters in Marvel Rivals are split into two factions: heroes and villains. That said, existing comic lore doesn’t seem to have much bearing on each character’s placement, so take the continuity with a pinch of salt. Let’s take a closer look at each character!

Loki

First off we have the God of Mischief, Loki. He’s on the villains team, which isn’t too much of a surprise. He uses his scepter to cast spell projectiles at enemies, making him a nifty ranged character. His special ability allows him to conjure a replica of himself across the map, then teleport directly to its location.

Groot

Surprisingly placed on the villains team, Groot can shoot wooden branches to walk across. This provides him increased verticality since he lacks native flying abilities. A brawler, you’ll use his punches and combo moves with Rocket Raccoon as a mix between tank and DPS.

Image Source: Netmarble

Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon’s loadout in Marvel Rivals focuses entirely on firepower. He has a huge shoulder-mounted LMG to constantly bombard enemies with fire. This is especially useful for securing an objective and forcing enemies to flee. As mentioned, he has a special synergy move with Groot.

Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange is listed as a hero who can fly around the map to traverse. His most powerful move lets him conjure up portals that come out on a different side of the map. Teammates can then hop into those portals to instantly get into the action.

Black Panther

The nimble, agile Black Panther is the perfect hero to get up close and personal when landing damage on opponents. We don’t see too many of his unique abilities in the reveal trailer, though he can summon a huge panther projection to fight on his behalf.

Hulk

Hulk is arguably the most straightforward hero in all of Marvel Rivals: he simply smashes. Interestingly, you start each match as Bruce Banner and have to manually transform into his green counterpart. He can pick up enemies and ragdoll them around, though it’s unclear whether or not you can do anything specific as Bruce Banner.

Iron Man

Iron Man is yet another nimble hero who can fire off fast-paced rockets from his arm cannons. He flies across the map, making him ideal to storm ahead of the pack and claim an objective point. When fully powered up, he can overcharge his Arc Reactor for one massive laser blast.

Spider-Man

The beloved wall-crawler is another movement-focused hero in Marvel Rivals, though he packs less of an attacking punch. Spider-Man can web up enemies to temporarily freeze them in place, making room for more powerful allies to strike.

Peni Parker

A multiverse version of Spider-Man, Peni Parker uses a combo of Iron Man’s suit alongside Spider-Man’s webbing abilities. She has Iron Spider-like arms that claw at enemies nearby, but we don’t know many of her other abilities yet.

Namor

The water-based mutant Namor is one of the key villains in Marvel Rivals. He fires water projectiles from his staff to cause splash damage, but we don’t know too much else about how he’ll play.

Luna Snow

Another villain, Luna Snow skates around the map with movement her biggest strength. That said, we don’t know much about her moveset aside from the odd ranged attack.

Magik

Magik wields a huge two-handed greatsword to cause blistering damage to enemies. She can also create her own short-range portals to quickly get behind an enemy, leaving perfect space for a killing blow.

Image Source: Netmarble

Future Marvel Rivals Characters

On top of those 12 characters, the end of the Marvel Rivals trailer shows a few extra characters likely arriving in post-launch seasons or battle passes. Since we didn’t see any gameplay of these icons in action, it’s safe to assume they won’t be available from the off. Here’s the list of these characters:

Scarlet Witch

Galactus

Star-Lord

Thanos

Storm

Mantis

Gamora

That’s all you need to know about the characters in Marvel Rivals! For more on the latest games, brush up on our Solo Leveling Arise tier list and Hero Clash codes. We’ve also got tips on whether to kill or spare Naosuke II in Rise of the Ronin.

