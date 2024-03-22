Should You Spare or Kill Naosuke Ii in Rise of the Ronin?

The first big choice in Rise of the Ronin is at the end of the first chapter, after a big battle. Once you’ve won the fight, you are tasked with choosing to kill or spare Naosuke Ii. If you’re curious, we can tell you which is the better option.

As you might expect, there are spoilers ahead, so read ahead at your own risk.

Naosuke Ii Kill or Spare Outcomes

If you ever want to use the Testament of the Soul in the Longhouse to change your choice, the mission is called The Sakurada Gate Incident. Though this is certainly a big choice and you’ve met him a couple times, it doesn’t really change anything in terms of the eventual ending.

Sadly, neither choice saves Taka Murayama, as she is killed by the Blue Devil regardless.

Spare Naosuke Ii Choice

If you choose to spare Naosuke Ii, you aren’t exactly saving his life. Not long after this mission, he is killed by your Blade Twin. Sadly, that does exactly render your choice pointless, but there is one bright light to it.

In the third chapter, you get access to a bond mission called The Watchman in which you work with Akikatsu Manabe (the Blue Devil). If you didn’t kill Naosuke Ii, he will join you as an ally. Because of that, I truly believe sparing Naosuke Ii is the right choice.

Kill Naosuke Ii Choice

Killing Naosuke Ii only really gets you recognition from new characters in chapter two, but that’s roughly it. There’s nothing about it that locks you in as Anti-Shogunate, as you can keep switching sides practically the whole game.

The Watchman mission still pops up, but it is instead a Grass Roots Mission, and you end up fighting Akikatsu Manabe instead of him joining you.

Regardless of if you spare or kill Naosuke Ii in Rise of the Ronin, the overall story continues the same way. After his death, the Americans are somewhat repelled, and the British presence increases. Even if this choice doesn’t provide much, there are some bigger decisions in chapter two.

