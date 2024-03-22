Should You Join Taka or Katsura at the Consulate in Rise of the Ronin?

A key part of Rise of the Ronin is that players can make story choices, leading them down one of two paths. The first involves the consulate, and two people want you to do a similar job there. This splits your choice between either taking Taka or Katsura’s job at the Consulate, but the issue is deciding who you should choose.

Should You Choose Taka or Katsura in Rise of the Ronin?

As said, this is the first moment Rise of the Ronin splits into having you grow the bond with either the Pro or Anti-Shogunate side. This choice is mostly there to let you start the path, though it’s a mostly simple decision that doesn’t lock you into anything. This means that you don’t have to worry about the character you don’t choose hating you; the game just moves on.

Image Source: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

Regardless of who you pick, the mission plays out exactly the same way, so you can’t miss anything. Instead, you should use this choice to further your bond with a chosen character, as everyone rewards you differently. The mission boss is a little tough, so you will want to ensure you have the best gear equipped and upgraded.

If you’d like to see how the other side of this mission goes, you can always use the Testament of the Soul at any point later in the Longhouse. It even lets you decide whether to use the other mission as canon in your timeline or play it just for fun.

Personally, I went with Katsura, but with all the additional ways you interact with Taka, you can still get her to maximum bond before you close out the chapter, so you don’t lose anything. There’s really nothing missable in Rise of the Ronin, so you can always double back on choices. This makes it really easy to fix up your timeline however you wish.

This should hopefully clear up any confusion or concern when you are presented with the choice between Taka and Katsura in Rise of the Ronin. If you’re ever curious about any of the other choices in the game, be sure to ask us in the comments.

