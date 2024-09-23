Budokai Z Trello Link (September 2024)

Sometimes, finding all the right information about a game can be tricky and one can be easily confused. But no worries, if you follow this guide you’ll find the Budokai Z Trello link, leading you to a board that contains everything you might want to know about this unique Dragon Ball-inspired Roblox game.

Budokai Z Trello Link

Click here to access the Budokai Z Trello board. The board was last checked to be online and working on September 23, 2024.

The board is public, meaning you don’t need to have a Trello account to be able to access it. You might want to create one in order to add the Budokai Z Trello board to your dashboard, but adding it to your bookmarks will also do the trick.

What Is On The Budokai Z Trello Board?

The board contains a lot of useful resources if you want to play this game and enjoy it fully. For example, the board starts by addressing not only the frequently asked questions, but also listing all controls in detail, explaining you how to perform certain moves such as the Counter Attack and the Boost Flight.

Many of the board’s columns are dedicated to mechanics in the game, but you will also find details on Ki Attacks and Physical Attacks. Each card explains such attacks as the Wolf Fang Fist, explaining what you require to perform it and the damage it does.

Moving on, the board also explains each location in the game, complete with instance links (for example for Planet Vegeta) to access them directly. Of course, there are also columns on many of the NPCs and interactive characters in the game, such as Piccolo and Korin, and how to speak to them. The board also lists many of the rollable races in the game, listing details and their stats.

