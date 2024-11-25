Depthless RPG Trello Link (November 2024)

Ready to face strong enemies and superbosses? In this Roblox RPG experience, you’ll be doing many different things, but if you need more information on it, then we have the Depthless RPG Trello link. Keep reading to find out how to access the board and what kind of info you can get.

Depthless RPG Trello Link

Click here to access the Depthless RPG Trello board. The board was last checked to be online and working on November 25, 2024.

At the time of writing, the Trello board is public, so you don’t need to own a Trello account to access it. Still, it might be a good idea to create one if you want to keep the board on your dashboard for quick reference. Bookmarking the page also works fine anyway.

Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

What Is On The Depthless RPG Trello Board?

The board is rich with information that will really come in handy while playing Depthless RPG. First, it goes over some of the general mechanics of the game, then it explains several Lore pieces of the game such as the Unknown Orb and the badges. Then we have a long list of all the enemies of the game, including the secret ones such as the Noob and the Troll.

The board then lists many of the bosses and superbosses of Depthless RPG, going into detail on where to find them and some information on them such as the spawn rate and what kind of items you can get. There are columns dedicated to many of the items in the game, weapons, and accessories, with locations of where to find the Dark Wings or the Bighead and what kind of stats they can enhance.

It is useful to keep in mind that the Depthless RPG Trello board is being maintained by fans of the game, so it is not 100% complete. If you see anything missing, though, you can contact the authors to have it added or request more information.

