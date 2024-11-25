Bleach Revival Codes [24H TEST] (November 2024)

Bleach Revival codes are available only to players who have been granted exclusive access to the stress test servers! Since this new Roblox game is still in development, the public codes should be rolled out as soon as the game opens its servers to all Roblox users.

Recommended Videos

All Bleach Revival Codes

Bleach Revival Codes (Working)

STRESSTESTBR2024

Note that the game is still in the development and testing stage, so there’s only one working code, which was posted by the admin of the game’s Discord channel. It’s available only to players who have been given exclusive access to the stress test. If your code doesn’t work on one server, then join a different server and try again. The number of activations is limited!

Image Source: Discord via Twinfinite Image Source: Discord via Twinfinite Image Source: Discord via Twinfinite

Bleach Revival Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Bleach Revival

Bleach Revival codes can be redeemed from the main menu using the redeem box. If you have access to the stress test, you can redeem the codes on one of the available servers. Note that Xbox players will not be able to redeem their codes, as the developer has no plans of releasing the game on the platform due to the complex combat system.

Note that the best way to enter the exclusive club of stress testers is to either join the test group or join the content creators group at Discord. However, the developer considers for the latter part only content creators with YouTube channels that have at least 10,000 subscribers.

How Do You Get More Bleach Revival Codes?

Public codes for Bleach Revival will be available during the game’s launch, after the stress test is finished this year. If you want to get more codes during the stress test, then be sure to join the game’s Discord channel and follow the “#giveaways” and “#gamenights” tabs. There, mods of the channel regularly roll out new and exclusive gifts to the top players.

The two groups mentioned also provide players with free spots on the stress test servers if they aren’t a part of the test steam yet. The rules are simple: all you need is to DM the mods the correct answers to questions they ask in these groups.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Codes may not work for various reasons. At some point, codes may simply stop working, so if you try to use an older code, it’s most likely that it has already expired. The second reason regards the way players enter codes, which may include mistyping or including unnecessary spaces.

Furthermore, other codes are limited in use to some servers or events, which makes them not applicable. Finally, since the Bleach Revival is undergoing a stress test, the game may be down or getting some maintenance. At this point, the code usage may not be allowed.

That’s everything you need to know about Bleach Revival codes. For more, check out our Anime Vanguards tier list, Five Nights TD tier list, and the Type Soul Trello link. We’ve also got Strinova codes and a tier list, plus Brawl Tower Defense codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy