Outer Worlds Murder on Eridanos: Who Killed Halcyon Helen? Answered (Spoilers)

The Outer Worlds’ latest DLC, Murder on Eridanos, offers players an interesting mission: Travel to the Eridanos to uncover the culprit behind a starlet’s murder. If you’re like most players, you’ll gather every clue and still not know who killed Halcyon Helen in Outer Worlds’ Murder on Eridanos DLC.

Who Killed Halcyon Helen in Outer Worlds’ Murder on Eridanos DLC? Answered

Fortunately for you, we’ve tested all the different solutions for the case and found the real answers you’re looking for. Be warned though – from this point on, there are major spoilers for the DLC’s story.

Halcyon Helen’s murderer is none other than Ludovico, the man who hired you to investigate the murder in the first place.

His reason for doing so is a little complicated. Upon arriving for the Spectrum Brown unveiling, Helen discovered that Ludovico planned to infect all of the planet’s inhabitants with parasites which force their hosts into a state of forced happiness.

He planned to use these people as docile slaves Rizzo’s could work to death without complaint.

She then started digging up proof of this plan, travelling to each area you investigated. Once Ludivico realized what she was up to, he ordered her to be killed, with the assailant he hired using a number of different means that could be tied to people close to her.

He then hired the player character as an investigator in order to cover his tracks, hoping an outsider would place the blame on at least one of the other suspects he pointed them toward.

It’s a twist that can feel like it comes out of nowhere, as the game won’t explicitly tell you about the parasite subplot. Instead, it peppers clues regarding this throughout each area you investigate, while also teasing its reveal with clues you can uncover from each suspect.

Does Accusing Ludovico End the Story?

It’s worth noting, though, that accusing Ludovico won’t end the story of The Outer Worlds’ Murder on Eridanos DLC or trigger a special ending.

All it really offers is further proof of his guilt, with him getting flustered at the accusation. From there, the DLC progresses in the same way that it would if you accused any of the other suspects: He’ll tell you of a sudden attack on Eridanos’ Distillery, and you’ll need to travel there to progress the story further.

Hopefully this cleared up who killed Halcyon Helen in The Outer Worlds’ Murder on Eridanos DLC. For more on the game, check out our guide wiki. it has tips, tricks, and info for topics like what the max level cap is and whether or not there’s a flashlight.

