Top 10 Easiest PS5 Games for Trophies & Platinums in 2023 So Far

2023 has seen plenty of PlayStation releases, and trophy hunters have been well-fed. However, there are certainly better games than others regarding easy (and fun trophies). We have looked through the games we have played and the trophies we have earned to bring you this list of the easiest trophies and platinum of 2023.

Dead Island 2

Image Source: Dambuster Studos via Twinfinite

Dead Island 2 was a surprise hit, considering it came over a decade since the first game in the series. You get to choose between six characters, all with different playstyles. It not only gives you a lot of L.A. (Hell-A) to explore with a friend, but the trophies are also fun to unlock. Most come naturally as you adventure through zombie-infested streets and take out lots of zombies.

The hardest trophy is On Safari, which requires players to complete the first tier of every zombie challenge. Considering that most zombie types (and variants) arrive as you progress, it’s not something you can do all too soon into the game. It is unlikely the trophy list will be finished by the time credits roll, but if you were doing all the side quests up to that point, it should be that much longer.

Tchia

Image Source: Kepler Interactive/Awaceb

If you’re a fan of Breath of the Wild, then Tchia should definitely interest you. Tchia is set on an archipelago based on the real-life location of New Caledonia, and there is plenty to explore. This is where the Breath of the Wild comparison comes into play, as you are essentially set free on your journey and can go anywhere.

The trophy list reflects this emphasis on exploration with things like discovering all campfires and docks. Ça de Wizz! will most likely be the final trophy that players unlock before platinum as it requires reaching 100% game completion. That is probably the longest completion of this list, but it’s worth it to experience all that Tchia offers.

Scars Above

Image Source: Mad Head Games via Twinfinite

Scars Above tells the story of Kate Ward, a mission specialist on board the Hermes that is tasked with investigating a weird construct that appeared in space above Earth. After getting too close, the strange construct sucks the Hermes in, and Kate wakes up on an unknown planet.

The game plays like a third-person shooter souls-like, but it isn’t all that difficult compared to others. The trophies are all something you could easily get in one playthrough, which is good as there isn’t any post-story free roam. For the most part, players don’t really have to go out of their way for trophies. The hardest will be scanning all hostile creatures for the Scientific Collection trophy.

Undead Horde 2: Necropolis

Image Source: 10tons

The horde part of the title might give away what to expect from this. You play as an Undead King who can raise the dead to be part of his army. You choose what forces you’d like access to, and then if they die when taking on enemies, you can use slain enemies to resurrect more forces. Thankfully, the sequel dropped the trophy from the first game to find all secrets.

The point of the game is to clear the humans out of the large number of maps, which can take a bit of time. The Undead King does level up and has an array of equipment to increase things like horde capacity and damage, and you will find better summons as you go. Still, it is likely the last trophy will be Conquer Citadel due to how the game progresses.

Dungeon Munchies

Image Source: maJAJa

You play a character who recently died and has been resurrected by a ghost obsessed with all things culinary. As you might guess from the title, Undead Munchies is a Metroidvania in which all enemies you encounter can be cooked as perk-granting food or crafted into weaponry.

Though the game isn’t all that difficult, and the hardest trophy is Easy as Apple Pie, which tasks players with beating chapter two on Executive Chef Difficulty. If you made every weapon possible in chapter one, this should still be a breeze, but you just need to be careful about getting hit. Otherwise, the game is a fun little dungeon adventure of material/ingredient collecting.

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Image via Guerrilla Games

While this VR journey doesn’t feature you taking on the role of Aloy, it still shares in the series tradition of easy trophy lists. The VR aspect just means you get to explore the Horizon world in first person, which is absolutely breathtaking. Getting to actually use a bow and arrow and climbing gear in this world is a pretty unforgettable experience.

Pretty much all of the trophies will come with time, and many of them include mini-activities like building rock cairns or shooting bow targets. Shooting targets might require players to use the chapter select feature, but they are fun to find. Of anything, the hardest trophy is Clean Run for getting the highest score on the Assault Course. Because, being a Horizon game, it needs to have a scored challenge.

Job Simulator

Image Source: Owlchemy Labs

This VR game’s title definitely sounds like it will be serious, but Job Simulator is anything but. Instead, you are part of a robot-based society with a museum dedicated to all the stupid jobs humans used to do. The first of these will likely be the office that will have you choosing who to hire from a pile of silly options or even choosing between several images to create a card for a coworker.

Job Simulator’s trophy list is split between simply completing the jobs and also doing one small task during the job. This is things like removing the glove from a car’s glove compartment during the mechanic job or making soup with an already made soup can as a chef. These might be things you have to look up, but they can be done quickly in any job for the trophies.

Killer Frequency

Image Source: Team17 Digital

Killer Frequency is a terrific call-back to 80’s slasher films. The year is 1987, and you play as Forrest Nash, a radio DJ in Gallows Creek (state unknown). Forrest was a radio personality in Chicago, but an unknown issue sent him to Gallows Creek. On his first night, one of the town’s cops calls and says the sheriff has been murdered by a serial killer thought long dead.

With the police unavailable, calls are routed to Forrest and his audio engineer. Armed with maps and reference materials, Forrest must help all citizens that call in who are being hunted by the killer. The trophy list is rather simple, with a majority of the trophies being simply for saving every citizen. It’s a fun game that will surely keep your attention all the way to platinum.

REPLIKATOR

Image Source: R_Games

If you are a fan of Enter the Gungeon, REPLIKATOR should definitely interest you. The game plays out in a similar top-down twin-stick manner, so it should feel familiar. As expected, it is a dungeon crawler roguelike with plenty of weapons to try out.

REPLIKATOR comes from publisher Ratalaika Games, which should mean something to trophy hunters, as their games are pretty easy and enjoyable platinum games. The hardest trophy is definitely It’s Only the Beginning for completing a run successfully. However, the game isn’t that hard are only 11 trophies besides platinum, so it shouldn’t take too long.

Ultra Pixel Survive

Image Source: Gold Skull Studios

Terraria has proven that gamers like 2D pixel art and Ultra Pixel Survive should speak to those fans. The biggest difference between the two games is that there’s no real building in Ultra Pixel Survive. Instead, the whole goal is just to survive. To do this, you can break rocks and trees to build defenses to help slow or kill enemies.

The game isn’t as easy as you might expect, and it might take a couple of tries to survive the three days needed to unlock the archer ally for help. Once you’ve got the hang of it, you should have no problem getting the You Have My Sword trophy for surviving until day six.

Whispike Survivors

Image Source: Grimorio of Games

As PlayStation has yet to get Vampire Survivors, console owners must settle for clones. Thankfully, there are a lot of good clones out there, including Whispike Survivors. Though, this game has a really nice twist: all the power-ups you get can be carried forward like a new game plus. Every run generates a seed that can be grown to start with a previous loadout.

It shouldn’t be too hard to get all these trophies in a decent amount of time, especially considering the NG+ aspect. The toughest might end up being Cult of the Planets that wants you to have a plant in every slot. The reason for this is that once you have a good seed that you can keep reusing, you aren’t generating other seeds to use and to do so you’d have to discard your best one.