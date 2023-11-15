Do Mods Disable Trophies & Achievements in Teardown? Answered

Just like the PC version, Teardown on PlayStation and Xbox allows for the use of mods. As some of these are essentially cheats though, players might be hesitant to use them, as these typically disable trophies or achievements in other games. But is this really the case?

Can You Get Trophies/Achievements in Teardown With Mods Enabled? Answered

The easy answer is that Teardown mods will not disable trophies or achievements. This means you can use whatever mods you like, and considering the Now What Trophy and Achievement expects you to destroy 100,000,000 Voxels, you’ll need the extra firepower.

Granted, the Mod Browser for the game isn’t as fleshed out as the Steam version. However, the free Mod Pack #1 — which was released with the console versions — includes several useful options like the anti-aircraft gun Zenitka. Hopefully, this means that developer Tuxedo Labs will offer more packs like it soon.

How to Enable Mods in Teardown

To enable mods in Teardown, the first thing to do is make sure you have the Mod Pack #1 DLC installed. It’s a small download, so it shouldn’t take any time.

With that complete, load into the game and go to the Main Menu. Open the Play menu and you’ll find the Mod Browser at the bottom of the list.

In this menu, you can enable gameplay items (like the tools, dog companion, the jetpack) or load into the special user-created maps.

Any tools are available instantly in the campaign, but there might be an ammo limit depending on what they are. While the Zenitka is infinite, the Laser Gun is not. As the game is all about experimenting, you’ll just have to find out more for yourself.

Hopefully, this helps you succeed in Teardown and get all the achievements/trophies even with mods active.