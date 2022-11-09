Latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Teases Two New Mysterious Tusked Pokemon; Lots of Gameplay Shown

This 4-minute-long trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sums up everything that’s been revealed so far along with a new mysterious surprise.

Today, a new trailer was released showcasing the upcoming games Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that are set to launch next week. Nearly four minutes long, the trailer was set to Ed Sheeran’s song Celestial, and it showed off a ton of gameplay and scenes that sums up what’s been revealed so far. Additionally, it teases two new mysterious tusked Pokemon that will be version exclusives.

The first of the two mysterious tusked Pokemon is the monster known as Great Tusk. It seems like it’ll be exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet since an item in the game called the Scarlet Book details this creature and its might. It looks like a rocky mammoth with long, curled up tusks.

The second is the monster known as Iron Treads. It’s likely that it will be exclusive to Pokemon Violet since an item in the game called the Violet Book catalogs its rolling attack that scorches the earth. It looks like a steel titan with digital red eyes and a single curled down tusk.

Both of these new Pokemon resemble Donphan, a Pokemon from the second generation of games that will also appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. We’ll have to see if these are special variants, totally new Pokemon species, or if there’s some kind of past and future theme in play here.

The rest of the trailer highlights many of the features present in the game, such as multiplayer, legendary ride Pokemon, Terastal phenomenon battles, dozens of Pokemon available to catch and characters to meet along the way, cooking, and so much more.

At the end of the trailer, we learn that players who have played past Pokemon games on the Nintendo Switch can get special Rotom phone cases in-game. The eligible games are Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and Pokemon Legends Arceus; that makes four special cases total to collect.

Additionally, we get a reminder of the early-purchase bonus of a special Pikachu that can’t be obtained through regular gameplay. It will know the move Fly and has the Flying Tera Type. This will be available until Feb. 28, 2023.

You can watch the full trailer that showcases all of these things below. Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet will be released next week on November 18.

Finally, another new yet shorter trailer was posted in Japanese that sums up some of the main concepts of the game, including the legendary ride Pokemon. You can watch this trailer below.