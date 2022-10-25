Latest Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Trailers Highlight the Open World of Paldea

Get a good look at the new open world region of Paldea in these two new commercials for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Two new commercials for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the upcoming games in the Pokemon series, were posted to YouTube tonight on the official Nintendo account. Both trailers feature the open world of Paldea that we will get to explore on our journeys when the game releases next month.

In the first commercial, titled “Your World Your Way,” we see about a minute and a half of footage that alternates between actual gameplay and live action sequences of friends in an outdoor environment. The trailer boasts that trainers will be able to roam free and explore the open world along both new and familiar Pokemon.

The second commercial, titled “Lands & Towns,” is only about 30 seconds long, but we get some new (albeit brief) glimpses of a town and surrounding areas in the game. It also shows some clips of the two legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon and the numerous ways we’ll be able to travel with them. This trailer describes that there will be vast lands and vibrant towns to explore and venture through.

Nintendo and the Pokemon Company haven’t been too shy about sharing information about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet; recently, an evolution for Girafarig was revealed as well as a new Paldean Pokemon called Wiglett that looks suspiciously like Diglett.

Although these two latest trailers don’t reveal and groundbreaking information for the first time, we do see some shots of new gameplay footage that hasn’t been seen before. If you’re interested in learning more about Paldea and the open world you’ll be able to explore when the game releases for the Nintendo Switch next month on November 18, you can watch the two commercials below.