In this guide, we’ll run you through everything you need to know about catching and evolving Pawmi in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pawmi is an electric-type Pokemon that’s native to the Paldea region of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. It’s a solid option, particularly in the early game to cover off this typing in your party. When it evolves into Pawmot, though, is when this Pokemon really comes into its own, as it’ll learn the Revival Blessing move that revives a party Pokemon that’s fainted, restoring half of that Pokemon’s HP in the process.

Pawmi Location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pawmi can be caught in the South Province’s Area 1, Area 3, and Area 5, as well as Lost Platos. In other words, you should be able to encounter the Pokemon fairly early on in your adventure through Scarlet and Violet.

It’s worth noting, though, that its spawn rate is actually pretty low, making Pawmi a fairly rare Pokemon.

Pawmi Evolution Levels Explained

Pawmi will evolve into its ‘middle’ evolution at level 18. You won’t have to do anything special here, either. As soon as it hits level 18, once the battle has finished, the evolving animation will play out.

Pawmo can then be evolved into the final evolution of Pawmot. This requires players to walk 1000 steps with Pawmo when using the Let’s Go mode.

To use Let’s Go mode, press the R button to release Pawmo from its Poke Ball. Now just walk 1,000 steps with Pawmo out next to you and it’ll evolve into Pawmot the next time it levels up.

That's everything you need to know on where to catch Pawmi in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

