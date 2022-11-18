How Old Is Nemona in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Nemona Age Explained

Image Source: Nintendo

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally out in the wild, allowing players to explore the large Paldea region in a grand open-world environment. Plenty of series staples make a return here, including a rival-like figure who will battle you during key points in the story. If you’re wondering what Nemona’s age is in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, here’s what you need to know.

Nemona’s Age in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Explained

It is never made explicitly clear exactly how old Nemona is in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but our educated guess is that she’s probably around two or three years older than the protagonist, which would make her about 16 years old.

If we assume that the protagonist is 13 years old at most, then Nemona being 16 or so would make sense, especially since her character model looks considerably older than that of the main character’s.

In addition to that, when we first meet Nemona in Scarlet and Violet, we learn that she’s already an experienced Champion-level trainer, implying that she’s been catching and battling Pokemon for quite a while at this point. Even though the game tells us that we’ll be classmates at the Academy, we also know that the Academy is for students of all ages, so it doesn’t mean that Nemona and the protagonist have to be the same age.

That’s all you need to know about how old Nemona is in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to run, how to use EXP Share, and how to connect to Pokemon Home.

Related Posts