How to Run in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

After a long wait, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally available on the Switch. These games take place in a large open-world, allowing players to properly roam around and explore their surroundings for the first time. Of course, open-world games wouldn’t be very fun if you could only walk around slowly, so here’s how to run in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Running in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Your character will automatically start running as you push the left stick around to move in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. There’s no need to unlock running shoes, and there’s no need to press and hold any button to start running; it all happens automatically.

Of course, it’s worth noting that you won’t be able to run immediately as you start the game. The first 10 minutes of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will force you to walk around as you talk to various NPCs to get a hang of things. Once you get into the open-world proper and you’re tasked with heading over to the nearby house to pick your starter, you’ll finally be able to start running, so have patience if you’re still at the start of the game.

Once you get past this stage, you’ll be able to run freely. You can also tilt the left stick gently to force your character to walk if you ever feel like things are moving too quickly for your liking.

That’s all you need to know about how to run in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to use EXP Share, how to use Mystery Gifts, and how to connect to Pokemon Home.

