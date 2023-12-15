How Long It Takes to Beat Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Indigo Disk DLC

Indigo Disk is the second part of a two-part DLC adventure for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it’s widely regarded as the better half of the expansion. Here’s how long it takes to beat Pokemon Indigo Disk.

Pokemon Indigo Disk DLC Length

Generally speaking, it should take most players about five to five and a half hours to beat the Indigo Disk DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Keep in mind that this time only takes into account the main story, and doesn’t include all of the post-game content that comes after beating the campaign. Indigo Disk comes with quite a bit of post-game activities, allowing players to catch plenty of returning and legendary Pokemon while also taking on tougher trainer battles.

If you’re planning on doing a completionist playthrough of Indigo Disk and check out everything it has to offer, it should take you around 10 to 12 hours to beat the game in its entirety.

It’s worth noting that Indigo Disk is also about 50% longer than Teal Mask, which only takes about three to four hours to beat. Both DLCs make up the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero story arc, which feels much more satisfying to play and beat, especially with Indigo Disk being the more expansive half of the two, with more things to do.

It’s unlikely that we’ll see any other big story expansions for Scarlet and Violet now that The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is wrapped up, but when you take into consideration how big the base game was and combine that with the DLCs, this has easily become one of the biggest Pokemon games in the series.

And that’s all you need to know about how long it takes to beat Pokemon Indigo Disk. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.