Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s latest DLC, called The Indigo Disk, introduced the return of plenty of Pokemon. Amongst them is the Hisuain Qwilfish, and you must be wondering how to evolve it. Here’s our guide on how to evolve Hisuian Qwilfish in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk.

Evolve Hisuian Qwilfish Into Overqwil in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

Image Source: Pokemon International Company

To evolve a Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil, you first need to increase its level after the Pokemon has learned the Barb Barrage move. You can do this quite early in the DLC, because there’s a lot of wild Pokemon in The Indigo Disk to battle.

When you manage to catch a Hisuain Qwilfish, open the menu, select it, and then choose the “Check Summary” option. Scroll through until you see the “Barb Barrage”, when you click on the “learn move” button and bring it to the moveset. Place it there as a replacement for the already-owned moves.

After you’ve done that, increase Hisuian Qwilfish’s level by one. There are two ways to do that, and we present to you both of them.

Battle wild Pokemon or trainers

Use EXP Candies

The easiest way to increase Hisuian Qwilfish’s level is to feed it with a Rare Candy, which immediately raises this Pokemon’s level. Rare Candies can be obtained from the Terrarium in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC.

Once you successfully increase the level, you can immediately evolve Hisuian Qwilfish into the desired form – the Overqwil.

There are plenty of Pokemon that can be evolved in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk. Some of them even for the first time, like Duraludon and Dipplin. Some will require Evolution Items for the process, some won’t.

Either way, you will mostly be presented with several options on how to evolve the Pokemon you want. Because remember, change is at the very core of evolution and without it, all creatures would look alike and behave the same way.