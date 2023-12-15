The new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC adds a lot of new content, boss fights, but also the evolution of some Pokemon who didn’t evolve before. One of those is Duraludon and to evolve it, you’ll need to use an evolution item. Here is how to get Metal Alloy in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk.

Metal Alloy Location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk

You can buy the Metal Alloy in the School Store of the Blueberry Academy. It will cost you 300 BP, so don’t go to the store yet if you don’t have the necessary funds. If that’s the case, maybe you’ll need to get a bit thrifty…

If you’re a spender and don’t have 300 BP though, go to the Entrance fast travel point and enter the Blueberry Academy. Come closer to the School Store and browse the store inventory to find the Archaludon evolution option and under it the Metal Alloy.

But if you want to save 300 BP, you can get the Metal Alloy as a Pokedex reward after registering 190 Pokemon in the Blueberry Pokedex.

Image Source: Pokemon International Company

If you don’t want to spend anything, don’t worry. There’s an option for that situation too. You can actually find two Metal Alloys in the Canyon Biome of the Terrarium in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk.

As you can see, you have several options to get to the precious evolution item, Metal Alloy. Remember that it is necessary to have it to evolve Duraludon into Archaludon. This is one of the two Pokemon now eligible for evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk and haven’t been in previous versions of the game.

Consider your options and choose the one that suits you best at that moment. With a little patience and persistence, you’ll easily grab a Metal Alloy and successfully evolve Duraludon into Archaludon. Go for it!