The latest Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC has arrived, with its own exclusive currency, Blueberry Points, tied to in-game progression. If you want to bag new Pokemon or purchase meaningful upgrades as you work to catch them all, we’re here to help. This is how to get BP in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk.

How to Get BP in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk

Image Source: Game Freak

To get BP in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk, complete as many available missions as you can.

This is from the main mission board, where you can find small side quests in the new DLC. Tasks range from very easy, like using a TM on a Pokemon, to more significant challenges. As such, the BP you earn for each ones scales as well, ranging from 10 BP for simple quests to upwards of 100.

On top of that, you’ll want to lobby up with friends. As per RuffledRowlett on YouTube, if you’re in a group with friends all of your missions are shared. That will hugely increase the number of quests you can take on, meaning a higher possible BP yield. If your friend completes a quest while shared, you get the BP reward, too. If you’ve got a full lobby and you’re all working together on quests, you’ll rack up BP fast.

How to Use BP in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk

BP is a very versatile resource in Pokemon Scarlet and & Violet Indigo Disk. If you’re looking for trivial items or small purchases, spend them at the school store or cafeteria.

However, if you want to make more extensive progress—such as by unlocking starter Pokemon—take your BP to the League Club. Here, you can spend it on inviting other players to join your academy, purchase new Pokeballs, and get access to high rarity wild encounters. As such, you’ll want to farm as much BP as you can.

