All Lacey Quiz Answers in Pokemon Indigo Disk

The Elite Four get trickier and trickier with each iteration of Pokemon, and the Indigo Disk DLC is no different. Here are all the answers to Lacey’s quiz in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Indigo Disk.

Pokemon Indigo Disk Lacey Quiz Answers

Lacey is the Fairy-type leader of the Elite Four in Pokemon Indigo Disk, and you’ll need to answer all of her quiz questions correctly in order to progress. Most of these are pretty easy, but there are a couple that can be a bit tricky. That’s where we come in.

Here are the answers you should pick:

Question 1: In which part of its body does a Pikachu store electricity?

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Answer this correctly by selecting Pikachu’s red cheeks.

Question 2: Which part of a Venonat’s body functions like a radar?

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

To answer this, select one of Venonat’s pink eyes.

Question 3: Which Sinistea is an Antique Form Sinistea?

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

To identify the correct Sinistea, you’ll need to look at the markings at the base of the cup and identify the one that’s slightly different from the others. To answer this correctly, pick the middle Sinistea.

Question 4: Which Minior is the pink one you saw first?

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Seven different Minior will appear before you, and you just need to pick the one on the rightmost corner to answer this question correctly.

Question 5: Which part of Granbull does Lacey use as a pillow?

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

To answer this correctly, all you have to do is select Granbull’s belly.

And those are all five questions that Lacey will throw at you during her quiz section. Answer them correctly, and you’ll be able to progress and move on with the game.

That’s all you need to know about the Lacey quiz answers in Pokemon Indigo Disk. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a list of all new and returning Pokemon, and how to get Hydrapple.