Pokemon Scarlet and Violet just got a second DLC, The Indigo Disk, which brings a lot of new content to the game. Besides introducing more Pokemon, this DLC enables the evolution of some Pokemon that didn’t evolve earlier. Here is how to evolve Duraludon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk.

How to Evolve Duraludon Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

Image Source: Pokemon Company International

You will need to use an item called Metal Alloy on Duraludon in order to evolve it into Archaludon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk. First, you have to catch Galar Pokemon in the Terarium, and then start hunting for this evolution item.

We present to you our step-by-step guide on how to evolve Duraludon into Archaludon. Follow them closely and you’ll complete this task relatively easily.

Go to the Polar Biome in the Indigo Disk to catch Duraludon. The second option is to transfer it from a Pokemon Home account

Head to the entrance of the Blueberry Academy and browse the School Store

Buy the Metal Alloy evolution item for the price of 300 BP

Go to the backpack menu in order to apply the Metal Alloy on Duraludon and evolve it into Archaludon

As you can see, this is a rather straightforward process. Just make sure you’re well prepared before you start this evolution mission in Pokemon Indigo & Violet Indigo Disk.

Where To Find Duraludon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk

As we mentioned earlier, Duraludon can be found in the Polar Biome region in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk. Once you complete the tutorial part of the DLC, go to the northwest part of the Terrarium map until you reach the snowy area.

Duraludon is usually roaming around the mountains in the Polar Biome. But it can sometimes be found in the other parts of the snowy area, so make sure you’ve checked every corner so you don’t miss this Pokemon.

Dipplin and Duraludon are the only two new Pokemon who can evolve, the former into Hydrapple, and the latter into Archaludon. Their evolutions require the same process of obtaining a special item without whom it would not have been possible.

But the game has made sure that thrifty players who have enough accumulated BP can easily perform the evolution of Duraludon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk, and simply buy Metal Alloy from the Blueberry Academy store. Happy evolving!