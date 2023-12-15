How to Fix Pokemon Home Error Code 504

If you’re a dedicated Pokemon Home player enjoying the game following the recent Scarlet and Violet DLC, you may have encountered Pokemon Home error code 504. This crops up transferring Pokemon from the newest games to your app and vice versa, making life very difficult. Let’s resolve it!

How Do I Fix Pokemon Home Error Code 504?

To fix Pokemon Home error code 504, refresh the game or wait for a few minutes before attempting to log in again.

This error code is fairly common when the Pokemon Home servers get busy, resulting in players not being able to move Pokemon to and from their boxes. Since a bunch of starter Pokemon released in Scarlet and Violet with the new Indigo Disk DLC, it’s no surprise that countless players are trying to add them into their boxes.

As such, it seems that error code 504 began occurring due to the sheer amount of people trying to transfer from their boxes to Scarlet and Violet, and vice versa. The developers haven’t put out any specific guidance on bypassing the issue, but it’s likely the sort of thing that will calm down as time passes and the servers naturally become less busy. After all, the biggest surge in users is always straight after more Pokemon are added through DLC, with players clamoring to add them to their collections.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

To try and get to the front of the queue, you can fully close the Pokemon Home app on your Nintendo Switch and load it back up. Failing that, you have little other choice than to simply wait until things stabilize. Keep an eye on the game’s unofficial X fan page for all the latest updates you’ll need.

