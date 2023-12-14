How to Get All Starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk

The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk DLC is finally out. It’s totally old-school, bringing back many Pokemon from previous generations. As always, a very important decision is to choose your starters. To help you out, we created a list of all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk.

How to Get Starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk

With previous generation Pokemon included in the mix, now you have a large choice when it comes to starters. Starter Pokemon spawns require 3,000 BP, using the computer in the League Club Room via the Blueberry Academy. You’ll then see an option to ‘Contribute BP,’ taking you over to the Support Board in order to boost the biodiversity in various regions.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The Terrarium Club will help you unlock new types of Pokemon with a maximum of 12,000 BP. If you are short on BP, you should probably focus on tackling the main story and any other side content.

Where to Find All Starters Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk

Pokemon from as many as eight generations are included in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk DLC starters. We’re here to show you the list of all the starter Pokemon you can find and how to get them:

Pokemon Generation 1 Starters

Squirtle – Canyon Biome

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Bulbasaur – Coastal Biome

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Charmander – Savanna Biome

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Pokemon Generation 2 Starters

Totodile – Savanna Biome

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Cyndaquil – Polar Biome

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Chikorita – Coastal Biome

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Pokemon Generation 3 Starters

Torchic – Polar Biome

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Mudkip – Coastal Biome

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Treecko – Canyon Biome

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Pokemon Generation 4 Starters

Turtwig – Canyon Biome

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Piplup – Polar Biome

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Chimchar – Polar Biome

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Pokemon Generation 5 Starters

Snivy – Savanna Biome

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Tepig – Canyon Biome

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Oshawott – Polar Biome

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Pokemon Generation 6 starters

Fennekin – Savanna Biome

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Froakie – Coastal Biome

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Chespin – Polar Biome

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Pokemon Generation 7 starters

Rowlett – Savanna Biome

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Litten – Canyon Biome

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Popplio – Coastal Biome

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Pokemon Generation 8 starters

Sobble – Savanna Biome

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Scorbunny – Polar Biome

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Grookey – Coastal Biome

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Note that there are at least three starter Pokemon per biome, with some biomes having even more. Also, remember that the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk DLC is still fresh, so there might be some more Pokemon popping out in later stages.

What also sets this DLC apart from the previous ones is that some Pokemon have the ability to learn some new moves. Besides that, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC brings us a bunch of new Pokemon, such as Terapagos, Raging Bolt, Iron Crown, and many others.

This brand-new Pokemon DLC is full of new and never-before-seen content. You even get to travel to Blueberry Academy, where you can take part in the Blueberry League and challenge different opponents, roam through the biomes in the Terrarium, and take on the Elite Four for valuable rewards. Have fun!