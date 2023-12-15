How to Evolve Rhyhorn into Rhydon in Pokemon Indigo Disk

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo DIsk expansion brings another wave of previous-gen Pokemon to the game for eager Trainers to rediscover, catch, and train. Among them is Rhyhorn, a beloved Generation 1 Ground/Rock Type who evolves into Rhydon. If you’re wondering where you can find your own Rhyhorn and evolve it, then we’ve got you covered with all you need to know, so follow along below.

Pokemon Indigo Disk Rhyhorn Location

When it comes to exploring and stumbling upon wild Pokemon in the Indigo DIsk DLC, players will first need to navigate to Blueberry Acadamy’s Terrarium, where all wild specimens roam free for capture. Once here, Trainers will need to set food in the Savanna Biome, where Rhyhorn can be found in large numbers running around and enjoying the terrain.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

A indicated on the map screenshot above, this Rock/Ground Dual-Type makes it’s habitat through the majority of the Savanna Biome, with this are being blocked ou in yellow. Search within here and you should find one before you know it!

Evolving Rhyhorn Into Rhydon

After obtaining a Rhyhorn, evolving it is quick and easy. All you’ll need to do to evolve Rhyhorn into Rhydon is simple raise it to level 42, where the evolution animation will automatically trigger.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Consiering most Pokemon in the Indigo DIsk are level 60+, this should mean that you only have to raise Rhyhorn’s level once. To do so quickly, you can snag some EXP Candy L or XL from a nearby Tera Raid, which should do the trick immediately upon consumption.

That’s everything you need to know to check Rhyhorn and Rhydon off your Pokedex. If you’re looking to complete the Blueberry ‘Dex, why not check out our location guides for other ‘Mons in nearby areas, such as Beldum, Minior, or Galarian Slowpoke?