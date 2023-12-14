How to Get Galarian Slowpoke in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC has arrived. With it comes a fresh wave of familiar ‘Mons from previous Generations to catch and train. As these selected Pokemon make up the Blueberry Pokedex, Trainers will need to encounter and catch ’em all, including Galarian Slowpoke. If you’re looking to get Galarian Slowpoke in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk, then we’ve got all the best hunting spots. Take a look below.

How to Get Galarian Slowpoke, Explained

Galarian Slowpoke is among the lucky specimens chosen to return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk expansion, helping to make up the Blueberry Pokedex. This Galar-native Psychic Type has multiple evolutions. This makes it a contender for most Trainers to add to their teams, or their collections at the very least.

To encounter Galarian Slowpoke, Trainers will first need to head into the Blueberry Academy Terrarium. Then, travel over to the Coastal Biome, where it’s known to make a home for itself.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

As indicated on the map above, it has several habitats in the Coastal Biome. These are blocked out in yellow. This helps to narrow down your search radius, so be sure to stick within these zones. However, if you find yourself struggling to stumble upon the little pink guy, then you may have success on the beach shores within the southern section of this Biome. This is where I was able to encounter multiple Galarian Slowpoke myself.

