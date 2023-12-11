Evolution is a core mechanic of the Pokemon franchise, with most Pokemon gaining the ability to transform into a new, more powerful form upon reaching a certain level, interacting with an item, or meeting other various criteria. However, some Pokemon have more than one evolution that can be obtained, splitting their evolution line into two different possibilities. This can often be tricky to remember and track, but don’t worry; we’ve caught ’em all, so take a look below.

All Branched Evolution Lines in Pokemon, Explained

There is a surprising amount of Pokemon that can evolve into more than one species, creating branched evolution lines. These evolution lines may differ through, or be determined by gender, time of day, stats, items, or more. We’ve organized every single one of these ‘Mons by the type of branched line, and explained their evolutions below.

Every Pokemon With a Branched Evolution Line Into DIfferent Species

Poliwag

Poliwag evolves into Poliwhirl at Level 25+

Poliwhirl evolves into Poliwrath via Water Stone

Poliwhirl evolves into Politoed via Trade holding King’s Rock

Oddish

Oddish evolves into Gloom at Level 21+

Gloom evolves into Vileploom via Leaf Stone

Gloom evolves into Bellossom via Sun Stone

Eevee

Eevee evolves into Flareon via Fire Stone

Eevee evolves into Jolteon via Thunder Stone

Eevee evolves into Vaporeon via Water Stone

Eevee evolves into Espeon by levellng up with high friendship during day.

Eevee evolves into Umbreon by leveling up with high friendship during night.

Eevee evolves into Glaceon via Ice Stone

Eevee evolves into Leafeon via Leaf Stone

Eevee evolves into Sylveon by leveling up with 2 levels of affection whilst knowing a Fairy Type move.

Scyther

Scyther evolves into Scizor via Trade holding Metal Coat

Scyther evolves into Kleavor via Black Augurite

Tyrogue

Tyrogue evolves into Hitmonlee when leveled above 20+ whilst holding a Power Bracer

Tyrogue evolves into Hitmonchan when leveled above 20+ whilst holding a Power Belt

Tyrogue evolves into Hitmontop when leveled above 20+ whilst both Attack and Defense stats are equal

Slowpoke

Slowpoke evolves into Slowbro at level 37+

Slowpoke evolves Slowking when Traded while holding King’s Rock

Galarian Slowpoke

Galarian Slowpoke evolves into Galarian Slowbro via Galarica Cuff

Galarian Slowpoke evolves into Galarian Slowking via Galarica Wreath

Ralts

Ralts evolves into Kirlia at level 20+

Kirlia evolves into Gardevoir at level 30+

Kirlia evolves into Gallade via Dawn Stone (male only)

Nincada

Nincada evolves into Ninjask at level 20+

Nincada will also ‘evolve’ into Shedinja when evolving into Ninjask, as long as the player has a spare space in their party and a Pokeball in their bag

Wurmple

Wurmple will evolve into Silcoon at level 7+ (Personality Value of 4 or less)

Silcoon will evolve into Beautifly at level 10+

Wurmple will evolve into Castcoon at level 7+ (Personaliy Value of 5 or more)

Castcoon will evolve into Dustox at level 10+

Clamperl

Clamperl will evolve into Gorebyss via Trade while holding Deep Sea Scale

Clamperl will evolve into Huntail via Trade while holding Deep Sea Tooth

Snorunt

Snorunt will evolve into Glailie at level 42+

Snorunt will evolve into Frosslass via Dawn Stone (female only)

Cosmog

Cosmog evolves into Cosmoem at level 43+

Cosmoem evolves into Solgaleo at level 53+

Cosmoem evolves into Lunala at level 53+

Applin

Applin evolves into Flapple via Tart Apple

Applin evolves into Appletun via Sweet Apple

Applin evolves into Dipplin via Syrupy Apply

Charcadet

Charcadet evolves into Armarouge via Auspicious Armor

Charcadet evolves into Ceruledge via Maliciou Armor

Every Pokemon With a Branched Evolution Line Into Variants of the Same Species

Burmy

Burmy Plant Cloak will evolve into Wormadam Plant Cloak at level 20+ (female only)

Burmy Sandy Cloak will evolve into Wormadam Sandy Cloak at level 20+ (female only)

Burmy Trash Cloak will evolve into Wormadam Trash Cloak at level 20+ (female only)

Burmy (Any Cloak) will evolve into Mothim at level 20+ (male only)

Rockruff

Rockruff evolves into Midday Lycaroc at level 25+ during day

Rockruff evolves into Midnightt Lycanroc at level 25+ during night

Rockruff evolves into Dusk Lycanroc at level 25+ during evening (Own Tempo Ability only)

Dunsparce

Dunsparce evolves into Two-Segment Dundunsparce by leveling up whilst knowing Hyper Drill (Depends on Encryption Constant)

Dunsparce evolves into Three-Segment Dundunsparce by leveling up whilst knowing Hyper Drill (Depends on Encryption Constant)

Kubfu

Kubfu evolves into Single Strike Style Urshifu via Scroll of Darkness

Kubfu evolves into Rapid Strike Style Urshifu via Scroll of Waters

Toxel

Toxel evolves into Low Key Toxtricity at level 30+ (Lonely, Bold, Relaxed, Timid, Serious, Modest,

Mild, Quiet, Bashful, Calm, Gentle, or Careful Natures only)

Mild, Quiet, Bashful, Calm, Gentle, or Careful Natures only) Toxel evolves into Amped Toxicitry at level 30+ (Hardy, Brave, Adamant, Naughty, Docile, Impish,

Lax, Hasty, Jolly, Naive, Rash, Sassy, or Quirky Natures only)

Tandemaus

Tandemaus will evolve into Family of Four Maushold when leveled 25+ in battle (Depending on Encryption Constant)

Tandemaus will evolve into Family of Three Maushold when leveled 25+ in battle (Depending on Encryption Constant – 1/100 chance)

Every Pokemon With a Branched Evolution Line Determined By Region

Cubone

Cubone evolves into Marowak at level 28+ (outside Alola)

Cubone evolve into Alolan Marowak when leveled to 28+ at night (Alola only)

Exeggcute

Exeggcute evolves into Exeggutor via Leaf Stone (outside Alola)

Exeggcute evolves into Alolan Exeggutor via Leaf Stone (Alola only)

Koffing

Koffing evolves into Weezing at level 35+ (outside Galar)

Koffing evolves into Galarian Weezing at level 35+ (Galar only)

Pichu

Pichu evolves into Pikachu via high Friendship

Pikchu evolves into Raichu via Thunder Stone (outside Alola)

Pikachu evolve into Aloln Raichu via Thunder Stone (Alola only)

Cyndaquil

Cyndaquil evolves into Quilava at level 14+ or level 17+ (Pokemon: Legends Arceus only)

Quilava evolves into Typhlosion at level 36+ (outside Hisui)

Quilava evolve into Hisuian Typhloion at level 36+ (Hisui only)

Rowlet

Rowlet evolves into Dartrix at level 17+

Dartrix evolves into Decidueye at level 34+ (outside Hisui)

Dartrix evolves into Hiuian Decidueye at level 36+ (Hisui)

Oshawott

Oshawott evolves into Dewott at level 17+

Dewott evolves into Samurott at level 36+ (outside Hisui)

Dewott evolves into Hisuian Samurott at level 36+ (Hisui only)

Mime Jr.

Mime Jr. evolves into Mr. Mime by leveling while knowing Mimic (outside Galar)

Mime Jr. evolves into Galarian Mr. Mime by leveling while knowing Mimic (Galar only)

Galarian Mr. Mime evolves into Mr. Rhyme at level 42+

Rufflet

Rufflet evolves intro Braviary at level 54+ (outside Hisui)

Rufflet evolves into Hisuian Braviary at level 54+ (Hisui only)

Petilil

Petilil evolves into Lilligant via Sun Stone (outside Hisui)

Petilil evolves into Hisuian Lilligant via Sun Stone (Hisui only)

Bergmite

Bergmite evolves into Avalugg at level 37+ (outside Hisui)

Bergmite evolves into Hisuian Avalugg at level 37+ (Hisui only)

Goomy

Goomy evolves into Sliggoo at level 40+ during rain or fog (outside Hisui)

Sliggoo evolves into Goodra at level 50+ during rain or fog (outside Hisui)

Goomy evolves into Hisuian Sliggoo at level 40+ during rain or fog (Hisui only)

Hisuian Sliggoo evolves into Hisuian Goodra at level 50+ during rain or fog (Hisui only)

That's it for every branched evolution line in Pokemon.