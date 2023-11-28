What Is the Best Eeveelution in Pokemon GO? Answered

There are eight eeveelutions in total within the Pokemon GO game, each utilizing a different Type. However, in Pokemon GO PvP, some ‘Mons are naturally more viable than others due to moves and base stat spread. If you have a high CP Eevee that you’re looking to evolve, but you’re unsure of which evolution to pursue, then follow along below, as we’ve got the information you’ll need to make your decision.

Pokemon GO Best Eeveelution Explained

After evaluation of every Eeveelution regarding base stats and potential for PvP, the best Eeveelution is considered to be Umbreon or Sylveon, depending on what you need to run in your specific team.

if you want to run a team in the Great League, Umbreon appears to be the best choice, currently ranked at #56 on PvPoke. As Umbreon is within the top 100 for Great League, it is a brilliant pick for your team and can get the most value from the moveset of Snarl as its Fast Move, and either Last Resort or Foul Play as the Charged Move.

If you want to run a team in the Master League, Sylveon is the best contender, ranked at #97 on PvPoke. Again, Sylveon is within the top 100 within this League, which makes it a very viable choice when rounding out your team. The best moveset for Sylveon in the Master League consists of Charm for the Fast Move and Moonblast or Psyshock for the Charged Move.

That’s everything you need to know about which Eeveelution is best in Pokemon GO. For more helpful guides, check out the rest of our content at Twinfinite. We have a variety of Pokemon GO topics to assist you on your adventure, such as the best Gen 2 Pokemon in the game.