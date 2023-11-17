All Berries & Effects in Pokemon, Listed

Berries are one of the very first Hold Items introduced in the Pokemon game franchise, with each one having a certain effect upon being consumed by your Pokemon. However, with so many Berries existing, it can often be difficult to remember them all and the effects they will have.

Don’t worry though; we’ve got you covered with all the information you’ll need, so follow along below.

Pokemon – All Berries & Effects, Explained

Pokemon Berries can be used as restorative items to trigger effects instantly upon consumption by a Pokemon, or Hold Items, enabling you to trigger the effects of certain Berries in battle. Here is a complete list of all Berries in Pokemon games, as well as the effects each one will have upon being consumed.

Aguav Berry: Restores HP if it’s low, but may cause confusion.

Restores HP if it’s low, but may cause confusion. Apicot Berry: Raises Special Defense when HP is low.

Raises Special Defense when HP is low. Aspear Berry: If held by a Pokemon, it defrosts it.

If held by a Pokemon, it defrosts it. Babiri Berry: Weakens a supereffective Steel-type attack against the holding Pokemon.

Weakens a supereffective Steel-type attack against the holding Pokemon. Belue Berry: A Berry which is very rare in the Unova region. A maniac will buy it for a high price.

A Berry which is very rare in the Unova region. A maniac will buy it for a high price. Bluk Berry: A Berry which is very rare in the Unova region. A maniac will buy it for a high price.

A Berry which is very rare in the Unova region. A maniac will buy it for a high price. Charti Berry: Weakens a supereffective Rock-type attack against the holding Pokemon.

Weakens a supereffective Rock-type attack against the holding Pokemon. Cheri Berry: If held by a Pokemon, it recovers from paralysis.

If held by a Pokemon, it recovers from paralysis. Chesto Berry: If held by a Pokemon, it recovers from sleep.

If held by a Pokemon, it recovers from sleep. Chilan Berry: Weakens a Normal-type attack against the Pokemon holding this berry.

Weakens a Normal-type attack against the Pokemon holding this berry. Chople Berry: Weakens a supereffective Fighting-type attack against the holding Pokemon.

Weakens a supereffective Fighting-type attack against the holding Pokemon. Coba Berry: Weakens a supereffective Flying-type attack against the holding Pokemon.

Weakens a supereffective Flying-type attack against the holding Pokemon. Colbur Berry: Weakens a supereffective Dark-type attack against the holding Pokemon.

Weakens a supereffective Dark-type attack against the holding Pokemon. Cornn Berry: A Berry which is very rare in the Unova region. A maniac will buy it for a high price.

A Berry which is very rare in the Unova region. A maniac will buy it for a high price. Custap Berry: Holder can move first when HP is low.

Holder can move first when HP is low. Durin Berry: A Berry which is very rare in the Unova region. A maniac will buy it for a high price.

A Berry which is very rare in the Unova region. A maniac will buy it for a high price. Enigma Berry: If held by a Pokemon, it restores its HP if it is hit by any supereffective attack.

If held by a Pokemon, it restores its HP if it is hit by any supereffective attack. Figy Berry: Restores HP if it’s low, but may cause confusion.

Restores HP if it’s low, but may cause confusion. Ganlon Berry: Raises Defense when HP is low.

Raises Defense when HP is low. Golden Nanab Berry: Drastically calms a Pokemon in battle, in Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee.

Drastically calms a Pokemon in battle, in Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee. Golden Pinap Berry: Drastically increases chance of getting items when a Pokemon is caught, in Pokemon Let’s Go.

Drastically increases chance of getting items when a Pokemon is caught, in Pokemon Let’s Go. Golden Razz Berry: Makes a Pokémon easier to catch in Pokemon Let’s Go.

Makes a Pokémon easier to catch in Pokemon Let’s Go. Grepa Berry : Increases Friendship but lowers Special Defense EVs.

: Increases Friendship but lowers Special Defense EVs. Haban Berry: Weakens a supereffective Dragon-type attack against the holding Pokemon.

Weakens a supereffective Dragon-type attack against the holding Pokemon. Hondew Berry: Increases Friendship but lowers Special Attack EVs.

Increases Friendship but lowers Special Attack EVs. Iapapa Berry: Restores HP if it’s low, but may cause confusion.

Restores HP if it’s low, but may cause confusion. Jaboca Berry: If held by a Pokemon and a physical attack lands, the attacker also takes damage.

If held by a Pokemon and a physical attack lands, the attacker also takes damage. Kasib Berry: Weakens a supereffective Ghost-type attack against the holding Pokemon.

Weakens a supereffective Ghost-type attack against the holding Pokemon. Kebia Berry : Weakens a supereffective Poison-type attack against the holding Pokemon.

: Weakens a supereffective Poison-type attack against the holding Pokemon. Kee Berry : If held by a Pokemon, this Berry will increase the holder’s Defense if it’s hit with a physical move.

: If held by a Pokemon, this Berry will increase the holder’s Defense if it’s hit with a physical move. Kelpsy Berry : Increases Friendship but lowers Attack EVs.

: Increases Friendship but lowers Attack EVs. Lansat Berry : Increases critical-hit ratio when HP is low.

: Increases critical-hit ratio when HP is low. Leppa Berry : If held by a Pokemon, it restores a move’s PP by 10.

: If held by a Pokemon, it restores a move’s PP by 10. Liechi Berry : Raises Attack when HP is low.

: Raises Attack when HP is low. Lum Berry : If held by a Pokemon, it recovers from any status problem.

: If held by a Pokemon, it recovers from any status problem. Mago Berry : Restores HP if it’s low, but may cause confusion.

: Restores HP if it’s low, but may cause confusion. Magost Berry : A Berry which is very rare in the Unova region. A maniac will buy it for a high price.

: A Berry which is very rare in the Unova region. A maniac will buy it for a high price. Maranga Berry : If held by a Pokemon, this Berry will increase the holder’s Sp. Def if it’s hit with a special move.

: If held by a Pokemon, this Berry will increase the holder’s Sp. Def if it’s hit with a special move. Micle Berry : Increases a move’s accuracy when HP is low.

: Increases a move’s accuracy when HP is low. Nanab Berry : A Berry to be used in cooking. Calms a Pokemon in battle, in Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee.

: A Berry to be used in cooking. Calms a Pokemon in battle, in Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee. Nomel Berry : A Berry which is very rare in the Unova region. A maniac will buy it for a high price.

: A Berry which is very rare in the Unova region. A maniac will buy it for a high price. Occa Berry : Weakens a supereffective Fire-type attack against the holding Pokemon.

: Weakens a supereffective Fire-type attack against the holding Pokemon. Oran Berry : If held by a Pokemon, it heals the user by just 10 HP.

: If held by a Pokemon, it heals the user by just 10 HP. Pamtre Berry: A Berry which is very rare in the Unova region. A maniac will buy it for a high price.

A Berry which is very rare in the Unova region. A maniac will buy it for a high price. Papaya Berry : Weakens a supereffective Psychic-type attack against the holding Pokemon.

: Weakens a supereffective Psychic-type attack against the holding Pokemon. Passho Berry : Weakens a supereffective Water-type attack against the holding Pokemon.

: Weakens a supereffective Water-type attack against the holding Pokemon. Pecha Berry: If held by a Pokemon, it recovers from poison.

If held by a Pokemon, it recovers from poison. Persim Berry: If held by a Pokemon, it recovers from confusion.

If held by a Pokemon, it recovers from confusion. Petaya Berry : Raises Special Attack when HP is low.

: Raises Special Attack when HP is low. Pinap Berry : A Berry to be used in cooking. Increases chances of getting items when a Pokemon is caught, in Pokemon Let’s Go.

: A Berry to be used in cooking. Increases chances of getting items when a Pokemon is caught, in Pokemon Let’s Go. Pomeg Berry : Increases Friendship but lowers HP EVs.

: Increases Friendship but lowers HP EVs. Qualot Berry: Increases Friendship but lowers Defense EVs.

Increases Friendship but lowers Defense EVs. Rabuta Berry : A Berry which is very rare in the Unova region. A maniac will buy it for a high price.

: A Berry which is very rare in the Unova region. A maniac will buy it for a high price. Rawst Berry : If held by a Pokemon, it recovers from a burn.

: If held by a Pokemon, it recovers from a burn. Razz Berry : A Berry which is very rare in the Unova region. A maniac will buy it for a high price.

: A Berry which is very rare in the Unova region. A maniac will buy it for a high price. Rindo Berry : Weakens a supereffective Grass-type attack against the holding Pokemon.

: Weakens a supereffective Grass-type attack against the holding Pokemon. Roseli Berry : If held by a Pokemon, this Berry will lessen the damage taken from one supereffective Fairy-type attack.

: If held by a Pokemon, this Berry will lessen the damage taken from one supereffective Fairy-type attack. Rowap Berry : If held by a Pokemon and a special attack lands, the attacker also takes damage.

: If held by a Pokemon and a special attack lands, the attacker also takes damage. Salac Berry : Raises Speed when HP is low.

: Raises Speed when HP is low. Shuca Berry : Weakens a supereffective Ground-type attack against the holding Pokemon.

: Weakens a supereffective Ground-type attack against the holding Pokemon. Silver Nanab Berry : Greatly calms a Pokemon in battle, in Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee.

: Greatly calms a Pokemon in battle, in Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee. Silver Pinap Berry : Greatly increases chance of getting items when a Pokemon is caught, in Pokemon Let’s Go.

: Greatly increases chance of getting items when a Pokemon is caught, in Pokemon Let’s Go. Silver Razz Berry : Makes a Pokemon easier to catch in Pokemon Let’s Go.

: Makes a Pokemon easier to catch in Pokemon Let’s Go. Sitrus Berry : If held by a Pokemon, it heals the user’s HP a little.

: If held by a Pokemon, it heals the user’s HP a little. Spelon Berry : A Berry which is very rare in the Unova region. A maniac will buy it for a high price.

: A Berry which is very rare in the Unova region. A maniac will buy it for a high price. Starf Berry : Sharply raises a random stat when HP is low.

: Sharply raises a random stat when HP is low. Tamato Berry: Increases Friendship but lowers Speed EVs.

Increases Friendship but lowers Speed EVs. Tanga Berry : Weakens a supereffective Bug-type attack against the holding Pokemon.

: Weakens a supereffective Bug-type attack against the holding Pokemon. Wacan Berry : Weakens a supereffective Electric-type attack against the holding Pokemon.

: Weakens a supereffective Electric-type attack against the holding Pokemon. Watmel Berry : A Berry which is very rare in the Unova region. A maniac will buy it for a high price.

: A Berry which is very rare in the Unova region. A maniac will buy it for a high price. Wepear Berry : A Berry which is very rare in the Unova region. A maniac will buy it for a high price.

: A Berry which is very rare in the Unova region. A maniac will buy it for a high price. Wiki Berry: Restores HP if it’s low, but may cause confusion.

Restores HP if it’s low, but may cause confusion. Yache Berry: Weakens a super effective Ice-type attack against the holding Pokemon.

That's everything you need to know about all Berries in the Pokemon games and what they do as effects.