Pokemon Natures: All Pokemon Natures, Listed

Pokemon has plenty of different mechanics that determine the potential strength and statistical power of a wild species, from IVs and EVs to Hidden Abilities. Among these mechanics are Natures, which add extra perks and weaknesses to certain stats, and determine the kinds of Berries that it will like or dislike eating. Every Pokemon will have one of the 25 total Natures assigned to them randomly, adding variety to ‘Mons of the same species. If you’re wondering what each Nature is and the effect it has on Pokemon, then we’ve got all the information you’ll need, so follow along below.
All Pokemon Natures, Explained
There are 25 different Pokemon Natures in total, each giving a boost to one stat, and a penalty to another. Additionally, a Pokemon’s favorite Berry will be determined by their Nature, as the boosted stat will result in the Pokemon favoring a specific Berry, while the penalized stat will cause the Pokemon to hate a different Berry.
With some certain Natures, the improved and decreased stats are the same, making them cancel each other out. This is useful in the case that you want a somewhat even distribution of stats, as you won’t be taking any penalties.
When building a team for Competitive Battle, the Natures of your Pokemon play a crucial role, as every single stat boost or penalty is key to creating a working build. We’ve compiled a complete breakdown of everything you need to know about each Nature in Pokemon games.
Adamant
Improved Stat
Decreased Stat
Favored BerryType
Disliked BerryType
Attack
Special Attack
Spicy
Dry
Bashful
Improved Stat
Decreased Stat
Favored Berry Type
Disliked Berry Type
Special Attack
Special Attack
–
–
Note: As the Bashful Nature provides both a boost and penalty to Sp. Atk, these cancel each other out to create no effect. Because of this, Bashful Pokemon will have a neutral reaction to any Berry they are fed.
Bold
Improved Stat
Decreased Stat
Favored Berry Type
Disliked Berry Type
Defense
Attack
Sour
Spicy
Brave
Improved Stat
Decreased Stat
Favored Berry Type
Disliked Berry Type
Attack
Speed
Spicy
Sweet
Calm
Improved Stat
Decreased Stat
Favored Berry Type
Disliked Berry Type
Special Defense
Attack
Bitter
Spicy
Careful
Improved Stat
Decreased Stat
Favored Berry Type
Disliked Berry Type
Special Defense
Special Attack
Bitter
Dry
Docile
Improved Stat
Decreased Stat
Favored Berry Type
Disliked Berry Type
Defense
Defense
–
–
Note: The Docile Nature is another scenario in which the boost and penalty are provided to the same stat (Defense), resulting in these two cancelling each other out. As a result, Pokemon with a Docile Nature can be fed any Berry with a neutral effect.
Gentle
Improved Stat
Decreased Stat
Favored Berry Type
Disliked Berry Type
Special Defense
Defense
Bitter
Sour
Hardy
Improved Stat
Decreased Stat
Favored Berry Type
Disliked Berry Type
Attack
Attack
–
–
Note: Pokemon with a Hardy Nature have will have their stat improvement and penalty cancel each other out, as they both involve Attack. Because of this, you can feed Hardy Pokemon any Berry with a neutral effect.
Hasty
Improved Stat
Decreased Stat
Favored Berry Type
Disliked Berry Type
Speed
Defense
Sweet
Sour
Impish
Improved Stat
Decreased Stat
Favored Berry Type
Disliked Berry Type
Defense
Special Attack
Sour
Dry
Jolly
Improved Stat
Decreased Stat
Favored Berry Type
Disliked Berry Type
Speed
Special Attack
Sweet
Dry
Lax
Improved Stat
Decreased Stat
Favored Berry Type
Disliked Berry Type
Defense
Special Defense
Sour
Bitter
Lonely
Improved Stat
Decreased Stat
Favored Berry Type
Disliked Berry Type
Attack
Defense
Spicy
Sour
Mild
Improved Stat
Decreased Stat
Favored Berry Type
Disliked Berry Type
Special Attack
Defense
Dry
Sour
Modest
Improved Stat
Decreased Stat
Favored Berry Type
Disliked Berry Type
Special Attack
Attack
Dry
Spicy
Naive
Improved Stat
Decreased Stat
Favored Berry Type
Disliked Berry Type
Speed
Special Defense
Sweet
Bitter
Naughty
Improved Stat
Decreased Stat
Favored Berry Type
Disliked Berry Type
Attack
Special Defense
Spicy
Bitter
Quiet
Improved Stat
Decreased Stat
Favored Berry Type
Disliked Berry Type
Special Attack
Speed
Dry
Speed
Quirky
Improved Stat
Decreased Stat
Favored Berry Type
Disliked Berry Type
Special Defense
Special Defense
–
–
Note: Pokemon with a Quirky Nature receive both a stat improvement and penalty to Sp. Def, meaning they cancel each other out and result in no increase or decrease across the board. You’ll also be able to feed a Quirky Pokemon any kind of Berry without issue, as they will have a neutral preference to all flavors.
Rash
Improved Stat
Decreased Stat
Favored Berry Type
Disliked Berry Type
Special Attack
Special Defense
Dry
Bitter
Relaxed
Improved Stat
Decreased Stat
Favored Berry Type
Disliked Berry Type
Defense
Speed
Sour
Sweet
Sassy
Improved Stat
Decreased Stat
Favored Berry Type
Disliked Berry Type
Special Defense
Speed
Bitter
Sweet
Serious
Improved Stat
Decreased Stat
Favored Berry Type
Disliked Berry Type
Speed
Speed
–
–
Note: Serious Pokemon have their stat improvement and decrease targeting the same stat (Speed), therefore cancelling each other out. As a result, the Pokemon won’t receive any statistical benefits or penalties, and can be feed any Berry with a neutral reaction.
Timid
Improved Stat
Decreased Stat
Favored Berry Type
Disliked Berry Type
Speed
Attack
Sweet
Spicy
That’s it for every Nature in the Pokemon games, including the perks and penalties they bring to overall stats, and the flavor preferences they determine when it comes to feeding your ‘Mons some Berries. Now that you know this crucial information, you can consider it when building your trusty team for a Pokemon playthrough or Competitive Battling. Why not check out our guide for some of the best Pokemon with Competitive potential to help get you started?
Grace is a writer, digital artist, and character illustrator from New Zealand with a love for fiction and storytelling. Grace has been writing for Twinfinite for seven months and in the games industry for a year. She's a horror enthusiast, occasional anime enjoyer, and die-hard Ghost-Type Pokemon fangirl. Her favorite video games include Overwatch 2, Life is Strange, The Last of Us, and Pokemon - all of which she will never tire of.