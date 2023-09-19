Guides

Pokemon Natures: All Pokemon Natures, Listed

Pokemon are full of personality!

Pokemon Elite Four artwork from Let's Go Pikachu & Eevee
Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon has plenty of different mechanics that determine the potential strength and statistical power of a wild species, from IVs and EVs to Hidden Abilities. Among these mechanics are Natures, which add extra perks and weaknesses to certain stats, and determine the kinds of Berries that it will like or dislike eating. Every Pokemon will have one of the 25 total Natures assigned to them randomly, adding variety to ‘Mons of the same species. If you’re wondering what each Nature is and the effect it has on Pokemon, then we’ve got all the information you’ll need, so follow along below.

All Pokemon Natures, Explained

There are 25 different Pokemon Natures in total, each giving a boost to one stat, and a penalty to another. Additionally, a Pokemon’s favorite Berry will be determined by their Nature, as the boosted stat will result in the Pokemon favoring a specific Berry, while the penalized stat will cause the Pokemon to hate a different Berry.

With some certain Natures, the improved and decreased stats are the same, making them cancel each other out. This is useful in the case that you want a somewhat even distribution of stats, as you won’t be taking any penalties.

When building a team for Competitive Battle, the Natures of your Pokemon play a crucial role, as every single stat boost or penalty is key to creating a working build. We’ve compiled a complete breakdown of everything you need to know about each Nature in Pokemon games.

Adamant

Improved StatDecreased StatFavored Berry TypeDisliked Berry Type
AttackSpecial AttackSpicyDry

Bashful

Improved StatDecreased StatFavored Berry TypeDisliked Berry Type
Special AttackSpecial Attack

Note: As the Bashful Nature provides both a boost and penalty to Sp. Atk, these cancel each other out to create no effect. Because of this, Bashful Pokemon will have a neutral reaction to any Berry they are fed.

Bold

Improved StatDecreased StatFavored Berry TypeDisliked Berry Type
DefenseAttackSourSpicy

Brave

Improved StatDecreased StatFavored Berry TypeDisliked Berry Type
AttackSpeedSpicySweet

Calm

Improved StatDecreased StatFavored Berry TypeDisliked Berry Type
Special DefenseAttackBitterSpicy

Careful

Improved StatDecreased StatFavored Berry TypeDisliked Berry Type
Special DefenseSpecial AttackBitterDry

Docile

Improved StatDecreased StatFavored Berry TypeDisliked Berry Type
DefenseDefense

Note: The Docile Nature is another scenario in which the boost and penalty are provided to the same stat (Defense), resulting in these two cancelling each other out. As a result, Pokemon with a Docile Nature can be fed any Berry with a neutral effect.

Gentle

Improved StatDecreased StatFavored Berry TypeDisliked Berry Type
Special DefenseDefenseBitterSour

Hardy

Improved StatDecreased StatFavored Berry TypeDisliked Berry Type
AttackAttack

Note: Pokemon with a Hardy Nature have will have their stat improvement and penalty cancel each other out, as they both involve Attack. Because of this, you can feed Hardy Pokemon any Berry with a neutral effect.

Hasty

Improved StatDecreased StatFavored Berry TypeDisliked Berry Type
SpeedDefenseSweetSour

Impish

Improved StatDecreased StatFavored Berry TypeDisliked Berry Type
DefenseSpecial AttackSourDry

Jolly

Improved StatDecreased StatFavored Berry TypeDisliked Berry Type
SpeedSpecial AttackSweetDry

Lax

Improved StatDecreased StatFavored Berry TypeDisliked Berry Type
DefenseSpecial DefenseSourBitter

Lonely

Improved StatDecreased StatFavored Berry TypeDisliked Berry Type
AttackDefenseSpicySour

Mild

Improved StatDecreased StatFavored Berry TypeDisliked Berry Type
Special AttackDefenseDrySour

Modest

Improved StatDecreased StatFavored Berry TypeDisliked Berry Type
Special AttackAttackDrySpicy

Naive

Improved StatDecreased StatFavored Berry TypeDisliked Berry Type
SpeedSpecial DefenseSweetBitter

Naughty

Improved StatDecreased StatFavored Berry TypeDisliked Berry Type
AttackSpecial DefenseSpicyBitter

Quiet

Improved StatDecreased StatFavored Berry TypeDisliked Berry Type
Special AttackSpeedDrySpeed

Quirky

Improved StatDecreased StatFavored Berry TypeDisliked Berry Type
Special DefenseSpecial Defense

Note: Pokemon with a Quirky Nature receive both a stat improvement and penalty to Sp. Def, meaning they cancel each other out and result in no increase or decrease across the board. You’ll also be able to feed a Quirky Pokemon any kind of Berry without issue, as they will have a neutral preference to all flavors.

Rash

Improved StatDecreased StatFavored Berry TypeDisliked Berry Type
Special AttackSpecial DefenseDryBitter

Relaxed

Improved StatDecreased StatFavored Berry TypeDisliked Berry Type
DefenseSpeedSourSweet

Sassy

Improved StatDecreased StatFavored Berry TypeDisliked Berry Type
Special DefenseSpeedBitterSweet

Serious

Improved StatDecreased StatFavored Berry TypeDisliked Berry Type
SpeedSpeed

Note: Serious Pokemon have their stat improvement and decrease targeting the same stat (Speed), therefore cancelling each other out. As a result, the Pokemon won’t receive any statistical benefits or penalties, and can be feed any Berry with a neutral reaction.

Timid

Improved StatDecreased StatFavored Berry TypeDisliked Berry Type
SpeedAttackSweetSpicy

That’s it for every Nature in the Pokemon games, including the perks and penalties they bring to overall stats, and the flavor preferences they determine when it comes to feeding your ‘Mons some Berries. Now that you know this crucial information, you can consider it when building your trusty team for a Pokemon playthrough or Competitive Battling. Why not check out our guide for some of the best Pokemon with Competitive potential to help get you started?

Related Posts

About the author

Grace Black

Grace is a writer, digital artist, and character illustrator from New Zealand with a love for fiction and storytelling. Grace has been writing for Twinfinite for seven months and in the games industry for a year. She's a horror enthusiast, occasional anime enjoyer, and die-hard Ghost-Type Pokemon fangirl. Her favorite video games include Overwatch 2, Life is Strange, The Last of Us, and Pokemon - all of which she will never tire of.

More Stories by Grace Black

Comments