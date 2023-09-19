Pokemon Natures: All Pokemon Natures, Listed

Pokemon has plenty of different mechanics that determine the potential strength and statistical power of a wild species, from IVs and EVs to Hidden Abilities. Among these mechanics are Natures, which add extra perks and weaknesses to certain stats, and determine the kinds of Berries that it will like or dislike eating. Every Pokemon will have one of the 25 total Natures assigned to them randomly, adding variety to ‘Mons of the same species. If you’re wondering what each Nature is and the effect it has on Pokemon, then we’ve got all the information you’ll need, so follow along below.

All Pokemon Natures, Explained

There are 25 different Pokemon Natures in total, each giving a boost to one stat, and a penalty to another. Additionally, a Pokemon’s favorite Berry will be determined by their Nature, as the boosted stat will result in the Pokemon favoring a specific Berry, while the penalized stat will cause the Pokemon to hate a different Berry.

With some certain Natures, the improved and decreased stats are the same, making them cancel each other out. This is useful in the case that you want a somewhat even distribution of stats, as you won’t be taking any penalties.

All Natures in Pokemon Adamant

Bashful

Bold

Brave

Calm

Careful

Docile

Gentle

Hardy

Hasty

Impish

Jolly

Lax

Lonely

Mild

Modest

Naive

Naughty

Quiet

Quirky

Rash

Relaxed

Sassy

Serious

Timid

When building a team for Competitive Battle, the Natures of your Pokemon play a crucial role, as every single stat boost or penalty is key to creating a working build. We’ve compiled a complete breakdown of everything you need to know about each Nature in Pokemon games.

Adamant

Improved Stat Decreased Stat Favored Berry Type Disliked Berry Type Attack Special Attack Spicy Dry

Bashful

Improved Stat Decreased Stat Favored Berry Type Disliked Berry Type Special Attack Special Attack – –

Note: As the Bashful Nature provides both a boost and penalty to Sp. Atk, these cancel each other out to create no effect. Because of this, Bashful Pokemon will have a neutral reaction to any Berry they are fed.

Bold

Improved Stat Decreased Stat Favored Berry Type Disliked Berry Type Defense Attack Sour Spicy

Brave

Improved Stat Decreased Stat Favored Berry Type Disliked Berry Type Attack Speed Spicy Sweet

Calm

Improved Stat Decreased Stat Favored Berry Type Disliked Berry Type Special Defense Attack Bitter Spicy

Careful

Improved Stat Decreased Stat Favored Berry Type Disliked Berry Type Special Defense Special Attack Bitter Dry

Docile

Improved Stat Decreased Stat Favored Berry Type Disliked Berry Type Defense Defense – –

Note: The Docile Nature is another scenario in which the boost and penalty are provided to the same stat (Defense), resulting in these two cancelling each other out. As a result, Pokemon with a Docile Nature can be fed any Berry with a neutral effect.

Gentle

Improved Stat Decreased Stat Favored Berry Type Disliked Berry Type Special Defense Defense Bitter Sour

Hardy

Improved Stat Decreased Stat Favored Berry Type Disliked Berry Type Attack Attack – –

Note: Pokemon with a Hardy Nature have will have their stat improvement and penalty cancel each other out, as they both involve Attack. Because of this, you can feed Hardy Pokemon any Berry with a neutral effect.

Hasty

Improved Stat Decreased Stat Favored Berry Type Disliked Berry Type Speed Defense Sweet Sour

Impish

Improved Stat Decreased Stat Favored Berry Type Disliked Berry Type Defense Special Attack Sour Dry

Jolly

Improved Stat Decreased Stat Favored Berry Type Disliked Berry Type Speed Special Attack Sweet Dry

Lax

Improved Stat Decreased Stat Favored Berry Type Disliked Berry Type Defense Special Defense Sour Bitter

Lonely

Improved Stat Decreased Stat Favored Berry Type Disliked Berry Type Attack Defense Spicy Sour

Mild

Improved Stat Decreased Stat Favored Berry Type Disliked Berry Type Special Attack Defense Dry Sour

Modest

Improved Stat Decreased Stat Favored Berry Type Disliked Berry Type Special Attack Attack Dry Spicy

Naive

Improved Stat Decreased Stat Favored Berry Type Disliked Berry Type Speed Special Defense Sweet Bitter

Naughty

Improved Stat Decreased Stat Favored Berry Type Disliked Berry Type Attack Special Defense Spicy Bitter

Quiet

Improved Stat Decreased Stat Favored Berry Type Disliked Berry Type Special Attack Speed Dry Speed

Quirky

Improved Stat Decreased Stat Favored Berry Type Disliked Berry Type Special Defense Special Defense – –

Note: Pokemon with a Quirky Nature receive both a stat improvement and penalty to Sp. Def, meaning they cancel each other out and result in no increase or decrease across the board. You’ll also be able to feed a Quirky Pokemon any kind of Berry without issue, as they will have a neutral preference to all flavors.

Rash

Improved Stat Decreased Stat Favored Berry Type Disliked Berry Type Special Attack Special Defense Dry Bitter

Relaxed

Improved Stat Decreased Stat Favored Berry Type Disliked Berry Type Defense Speed Sour Sweet

Sassy

Improved Stat Decreased Stat Favored Berry Type Disliked Berry Type Special Defense Speed Bitter Sweet

Serious

Improved Stat Decreased Stat Favored Berry Type Disliked Berry Type Speed Speed – –

Note: Serious Pokemon have their stat improvement and decrease targeting the same stat (Speed), therefore cancelling each other out. As a result, the Pokemon won’t receive any statistical benefits or penalties, and can be feed any Berry with a neutral reaction.

Timid

Improved Stat Decreased Stat Favored Berry Type Disliked Berry Type Speed Attack Sweet Spicy

That’s it for every Nature in the Pokemon games, including the perks and penalties they bring to overall stats, and the flavor preferences they determine when it comes to feeding your ‘Mons some Berries. Now that you know this crucial information, you can consider it when building your trusty team for a Pokemon playthrough or Competitive Battling. Why not check out our guide for some of the best Pokemon with Competitive potential to help get you started?