Jujutsu Chronicles Trello Link (July 2024)

Are you after the Jujutsu Chronicles Trello link? This anime-inspired Roblox game is one of the most popular RPGs on the platform, If you’re diving into it for the first time but have no clue where to start, checking out the game’s official Trello board is a great starting point.

What Is the Jujutsu Chronicles Trello Link?

Click here for the Jujutsu Chronicles Trello link. This was last confirmed as working on July 15, 2024.

Once you’re on the page, we’d recommend logging into your Trello account and clicking the star icon. This will add it to your favorites tab, meaning it’s easily accessible each time you go onto the website.

If you haven’t got a Trello account, you can simply bookmark this page and use our link each time you need some Jujutsu Chronicles information. That way, you’re only ever a couple of clicks away from the details you need.

What Is on the Jujutsu Chronicles Trello?

Once you’ve found a way of keeping tabs on the Trello board, you’ll see that it’s one of the best sources for Jujutsu Chronicles information out there. It can be intimidating, though, so we’ve highlighted a few specific columns to look out for.

First and foremost, the various Traits lists are the most important when you’re first deducing your Jujutsu Chronicles build. There are two variables here: the clan you choose and personal trait you opt for. Each clan has a series of baked-in traits, which augment everything from your strength stat to your speed. Simply click on each clan to see how they impact your stats.

Personal traits operate similarly but can be equipped and unequipped regardless of which clan you opt for. These are designed to hone in on specific gameplay approaches, such as Godspeed (increases movement speed by 15%) and Fortress (increases base health by 20%). If you have a play style in mind, check this column to see which trait suits you.

Alongside that, there are plenty of other worthwhile columns to look at. The Map Locations list is great for seeing where you need to go to start specific quests or interact with NPCs. Equally, use the Info board for general details on the game such as its Discord link, Roblox game page, and the controls.

