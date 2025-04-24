Forgot password
A close-up of Antoine in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Image Source: Sandfall Interactive via Twinfinite
All Antoine Quiz Answers in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Lumin-ate your knowledge.
Image of Ben Williams
Ben Williams
|

Published: Apr 24, 2025 09:08 am

Want to know all the Antoine Quiz answers in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33? Gustave’s friend, knowledgeable in all things Lumiere from the year of the Fracture to the present day, can grant you an extra token at the expeditioner’s fair.

If you want to get all three prizes from Tom, Amandine, and Colette, getting all three of Antoine’s questions right is essential. Luckily, we have all of the correct answers listed below.

All Antoine Quiz Answers in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 gameplay showing the correct answer to "How many years ago was the Fracture?"
Image Source: Sandfall Interactive via Twinfinite

Starting with “How many years ago was the Fracture?”, every answer to the questions in Antoine’s quiz during the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 prologue is as follows:

Question #1

“How many years ago was the Fracture?”

Answer: “67 years ago”

Question #2

“Which was the first expedition to depart for the continent?”

Answer: “Expedition Zero”

Question #3

“What is a “Lumina?””

Answer: “Abilities you internalise by using Pictos in battle after enough times.”

Once you successfully answer the last question, Antoine will congratulate you for completing his quiz, and “hereby officially end” their supposed feud. After mentioning what a shame it is for Lumiere to be losing such a brilliant mind and good friend, Antoine will finally give you a Festival Token for your efforts.

If your fingers happen to slip when selecting one of the above answers and you accidentally guess wrong, there’s no need to worry. You can take part in Antoine’s mini-quiz as many times as it takes for you to answer all three — you just have to start from the beginning, taking a few extra seconds of dialogue skipping.

Now that you know how many years ago the Fracture was, take a look at our Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 review to see how the rest of the game shapes up. Alternatively, check out our South by Midnight review to see how good one of the other recent single-player releases is by comparison.

