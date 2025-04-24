Struggling with which prize to spend your one token on at the festival in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33? Allowing you to choose among the three prizes for Gustave can be tricky. That’s especially if you’ve gone straight to Tom, Amandine, and Colette after this section of the game’s prologue has started.

Between Tom’s new Pictos, a haircut on offer from Amandine, and a mysterious artefact from Colette, one prize is definitely better than the rest when you only have Gustave’s one token to spend. Here is exactly which Expeditioner festival is best for you and why.

Which Prize Should You Exchange a Token for in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

Image Source: Sandfall Interactive via Twinfinite

Of the three prizes you can swap a token for in the prologue of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the haircut from Amandine is the best option. That’s because, as far as we’ve seen, the “Bun” hairstyle Amandine will give you is the only prize that has any use — letting you customize your Gustave with the titular cosmetic.

Alternatively, Tom will take a token from you in exchange for the Weird Pictos, and Colette will give you the Old Key, respectively. Based on what we’ve played in the game throughout the whole campaign (check out our Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 review for more info!) we did not find any use for either additional prize, as well as the need to find one.

That said, there could still be a hidden use for these other two key items through Expedition 33’s side content. Just in case, there is a way you can get two extra tokens at the fair so you can exchange them for all three prizes.

How To Get Two More Tokens

Image Source: Sandfall Interactive via Twinfinite

To obtain the two extra tokens to grab all three prizes, you need to go to Antoine and complete his quiz, along with defeating Maelle in a duel.

Antoine is the bald gentleman in the white suit shown above, making him pretty easy to spot. You need to give all three correct quiz answers, for which he’ll give you a token. Maelle can be found by taking the stairs down to the dock, talking to her, and taking up her challenge to combat. Beat her and she’ll grant you the third token.

If you fail at either task, the game will allow you to keep trying again until victory is yours and you can claim all three prizes.

Now you know how to best spend a token in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, check out our South of Midnight review to see how another new single-player game holds up.

